EU4 Independent Media proposes up to €100,000 per investigative journalism project in Eastern partner countries – Deadline expires on 9 July

The deadline for applications for an investigative journalism support programme, launched by the EU-funded project EU4 Independent Media, expires on 9 July.

The programme targets Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and aims to facilitate the production of impactful and compelling investigations on topics of high public interest. It may be corruption and financial crime, organised crime; public safety and security, democracy and human rights; environment and climate change, healthcare, etc.

The call is open for legally registered news organisations catering for audiences in all six Eastern partner countries, including organisations operating in exile; journalist and press freedom non-profit organisations; independent content production companies; and journalists/content production teams acting on behalf of any of these organisations.

The maximum budget per project is €100,000.

If interested, please apply only via the online application form. Check the eligibility criteria and FAQs for full details. Any further questions that may arise in the process of application can be addressed to support.eu4im@dt-global.com

Find out more

Call announcement and FAQs

Eligibility criteria

To apply