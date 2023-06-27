EU sends 500 power generators in response to Nova Kakhovka dam breach

The EU announced today that it is now deploying 500 power generators from its rescEU stockpile hosted by Poland to Ukraine in the aftermath of the Nova Kakhovka dam breach. The generators will be used to restore critical infrastructure, such as water pumping stations and sewage stations in the affected areas of southern Ukraine.

The generators, provided by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, are of various sizes, ranging from 12.5 kVA to 1100 kVA, with a total value of €16 million.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said the EU continued to work with the Ukrainian authorities to provide emergency assistance to the affected populations, for as long as it’s needed. “The destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam was yet another outrageous attack on critical civilian infrastructure by Russia with catastrophic consequences to the environment and local communities. Entire villages have been swept away, people are left without access to water and electricity,” Lenarčič said.

The dam breach on 6 June in Nova Kakhovka, temporarily occupied by Russia, caused flooding of the world’s largest reservoir, washing away villages, destroying farmland and worsening the humanitarian situation in southern Ukraine.

