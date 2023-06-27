Crowdfunding Academy for entrepreneurs in Ukrainian regions – Apply by 3 July

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, invites micro, small and medium-sized enterprises from the war-affected regions of Ukraine to participate in the Crowdfunding Academy 2023.

The programme will take place from 18 to 22 July 2023 in Lviv (the training room will be in a sheltered building).

The training will teach the entrepreneurs how to present their project in an attractive way and raise funds to develop their business.

The Crowdfunding Academy is open to owners of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises who live in the government-controlled areas of Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

They should have an existing business, project or enterprise in operation and propose a business idea with a social component or value for society – for example, support for internally displaced persons, transfer of interest from sales to build a children’s centre, etc.

During the training, participants will learn how to submit a project in a simple and clear way, how and where to look for funding for a project, how to launch a fundraising campaign, and how to report on the funds received.

The programme includes five days of face-to-face training, online consulting sessions, and thematic tasks to prepare a crowdfunding campaign.

The deadline for applications is 3 July.

Find out more

Press release