Georgia: EU and UNDP open Youth Centre in Shida Kartli region

A brand-new Youth Centre is now open in Kvemo Chala village, located in the Shida Kartli region of Georgia, alongside the administrative boundary line with the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

The Youth Centre was established by the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) with the support of the European Union and local grassroots NGO Kona (კონა). 

It will host many educational programmes and civic engagement initiatives aimed at children and young people. The centre will also serve as a gathering place for older people, offering them a dedicated space for meetings and training sessions. 

The Youth Centre was made possible through the EU4Dialogue programme, which contributes to the transformation of conflict-affected regions in the Southern Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova.

