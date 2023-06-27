Unlocking Growth Potential: Insights into the Global Atherectomy Devices Market Worth USD 2,164.48 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Development of new and more efficient and advanced products and devices and bodies providing regulatory approval are factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 795.70 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – High preference for minimally invasive procedures” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report titled ‘Global Atherectomy Devices Market’ is a comprehensive report that offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atherectomy Devices market. The data is gathered through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals. The report provides full coverage of the key driving factors, restraints, challenges, trends, and growth prospects to offer a complete overview of the global Atherectomy Devices market. New entrants and top players can benefit from the data offered by the report to plan effective business and investment strategies. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging trends.

The atherectomy devices market is a rapidly growing sector in the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the demand for minimally invasive treatment options. Atherectomy devices are used to remove plaque buildup in arteries, improving blood flow and reducing the risk of complications such as heart attacks and strokes. These devices are particularly important in treating peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD).

The global atherectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 2,164.48 Million and register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the key drivers for the atherectomy devices market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for approximately 17.9 million deaths each year. Atherectomy devices offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes.

Another driver for market growth is the technological advancements in atherectomy devices. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop devices with improved safety, efficacy, and ease of use. For example, the development of laser atherectomy devices and rotational atherectomy devices has enhanced the precision and effectiveness of plaque removal, reducing the need for additional procedures.

However, there are certain restraints that may hinder the growth of the atherectomy devices market. One of the major challenges is the high cost associated with these devices and procedures. The initial investment, as well as the ongoing maintenance and disposable costs, can be significant for healthcare facilities. This may limit the adoption of atherectomy devices, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

To provide some statistics, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PAD affects approximately 8.5 million people in the United States, and the prevalence is expected to increase due to factors such as aging population and rising incidence of diabetes and obesity. The report highlights the importance of early detection and treatment of PAD to prevent complications such as amputations and strokes.

In terms of recent product launches, here are a few examples:

In February 2023, Philips launched the Visions PV Atherectomy System, a rotational atherectomy device designed for the treatment of PAD. The device offers precise plaque removal and real-time feedback, enhancing the safety and efficacy of the procedure.

In March 2023, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. introduced the Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System, a device used to treat calcified coronary lesions. The device utilizes an orbital mechanism to remove plaque buildup, reducing the need for additional procedures.

Key manufacturers and vendors are profiled extensively, including their product portfolios, production capacity, gross margins, revenues, and costing. The report also includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report also provides profiles of key competitive players and their strategies and operating procedures. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period.

Top players profiled in the report include

Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Avinger, REX MEDICAL, AngioDynamics, Biomerics, Wainscot Media

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The directional atherectomy devices segment registered largest share in terms of revenue in 2022. Directional atherectomy is minimally invasive and deployed to remove plaque while also reestablishing blood flow in the artery. The removal ability of plaque and lack of barotrauma, which reduces the risk of neointimal hyperplasia and dissection, are additional advantages of guided atherectomy. One of the earliest atherectomy techniques, directional atherectomy, is only authorized by Medtronic/Covidien/ev3 for the treatment of lesions in the infrainguinal superficial femoral, popliteal, and below-the-knee vessels. This treatment is especially appropriate for bifurcation lesions, ostial stenoses, and in-stent restenosis. Increasing number of patients opting for such procedures is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Cardiovascular segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. Atherectomy devices are used to treat cardiovascular disease by removing atherosclerotic plaque from arteries within the body. Atherectomy has proved useful in the treatment of both coronary and peripheral artery disease. The technique improves blood flow and alleviates symptoms of PAD, and increasing use of this procedure and rising demand for these systems is driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in countries such as the United States and Canada are some key factors driving market revenue growth in the region. Moreover, presence of key players and the strategic initiatives taken by them is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Adoption of minimally invasive procedures is also driving growth of the market in the region. Rising demand for atherectomy devices in hospitals and surgical centers and ambulatory care centers is also contributing to North America market revenue growth.

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Atherectomy Devices market

In-depth analysis of the historical years and forecast period

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

The global Atherectomy Devices market report offers definitions, classifications, and comprehensive coverage of the entire industry. Furthermore, the report is segmented into key aspects to offer a better understanding of the global Atherectomy Devices market. The report examines crucial elements of the Atherectomy Devices industry by giving a detailed description of the threats, drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Directional Atherectomy Devices

Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices

Support Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Peripheral Vascular

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other

Regional Landscape:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Atherectomy Devices Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Atherectomy Devices Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

