Software As A Medical Device Market Size Will Achieve USD 167.59 Billion by 2032 Growing at 23.6% CAGR -Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of digital health technologies is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

Software As A Medical Device Market Size – USD 19.02 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Increasing expenditure in healthcare technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Software As A Medical Device (SaMD) market size was USD 19.02 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. SaMD tools have revolutionized the way medical issues are discovered, managed, and treated by automating certain aspects of care and saving time. These devices possess ability to gather large volumes of data rapidly, and their availability across multiple devices enables user feedback.

This feedback loop offers two advantages including enhanced health outcomes through more accurate data and accelerated production and feedback, resulting in faster innovation. Companies utilizing or developing SaMD can leverage this speedy feedback loop to facilitate rapid product iterations, drive innovation, and bring their products to market more swiftly. SaMD software products serve various purposes, generally focused on diagnosis, disease prevention, care modernization, or the treatment of illnesses or injuries. For instance, fertility apps cater to consumers, assisting them in managing conception and reproductive outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

S3 Connected Health, Science Group, Velentium LLC, Cambridge Consultants Inc, Jabil Inc., Tietronix Software, Inc., CompliancePath, Zühlke Group, BrightInsight, Inc. and Phillips-Medisize.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The laptops/personal computers segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The technology known as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) has a lot of potential. It can be used as an unlimited toolbox by talented engineers and developers to improve quality of life for both patients and healthcare professionals. With their rapid handling of massive volumes of complicated data, SaMDs are particularly useful. In addition, they are easier to update than physical devices used by healthcare practitioners and are portable, transportable, affordable, and cost-effective.

The cloud segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Networking, storage, software, and databases are just a few of the services that cloud computing infrastructure provides on a subscription basis. Cloud computing technology has been quickly embraced by healthcare sector, particularly the medical devices sector. The most recent cloud-connected solutions are being created quickly and have several benefits for both patients and healthcare practitioners.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Software As A Medical Device (SaMD) market on the basis of device type, deployment mode, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Wearables

Laptops/Personal Computers

Smartphones/Tablets

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Monitoring & Alerting

Screening & Diagnostics

Disease Management

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Software As A Medical Device Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Software As A Medical Device market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Software As A Medical Device market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

