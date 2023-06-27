Dental Chair Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,574.72 Million, growing at CAGR of 5.6% by 2032

insightSLICE Dental Chair Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Chair Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, end user, and competitive landscape.

The Global Dental Chair Market was estimated to be US$ 918.88 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,574.72 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Dental chairs are compact chairs that help to save space owing to the unique concept that supports a dentist/practitioner in streamlining their daily tasks.

Dental chairs are a necessity for dentists who provide the best possible patient care. These chairs are made to fit specific medical startups in terms of capacity and size. Additionally, they are used in a variety of examinations, dental procedures, endodontic procedures, orthodontic procedures, aesthetic dentistry, and surgeries.

Due to technological advancements and design, next-generation dental chairs have come to the market with the latest upgradeable features. The instruments linked to the dental chair include a foot switch, X-Ray viewer, imaging system, operating light balance arm, and an extended tray.

Factors driving the growth of Global Dental Chair Market

The dental chair market size is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period. Factors such as increased awareness of people towards oral health and the rise in oral diseases due to ever-changing lifestyles will have an impact on the size of the market. The global dental chair market is also growing due to significant advancements in the healthcare segment worldwide. Technological advancements in infrastructure will also aid the growth in the forecasted period.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

The market is classified into Orthodontic chairs, Examination chairs, Oral surgery chairs, and Portable chairs. Currently, the demand for Oral Surgery chairs is the largest among all, and it is expected to continue growing in the coming years. However, the demand for other chairs, especially Portable chairs, is also expected to rise in the upcoming years.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫:

The market is segmented into Hospitals, Dental clinics, and Research & Academic institutions. Among these, the demand from Dental clinics has the largest share, followed by hospitals. Dental chairs are the most important equipment in dental clinics for patient treatments. With an increase in oral cavity problems, the dental sector is poised to grow exceptionally in the coming years, leading to an increase in demand for such chairs.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The global dental chair market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the largest market for the global dental chair market, owing to the rise in teeth-related diseases in the region. Additionally, the region has a significant number of laboratories, contributing to its expected growth in the future.

Following Europe, North America is the second-largest market for dental chairs. The region benefits from advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure, and there are a large number of established suppliers that will further enhance the growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to experience growth in the forthcoming years, driven by countries like India and China due to their large populations. Furthermore, the rise in per capita incomes in these regions will contribute to the growth of dental chairs in the future.

Major players providing dental chairs include DentalEZ Inc, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, Danaher, A-Dec Inc, Techno dent, Dexta Corp, Dome Inc, Planmeca Oy, among others.

