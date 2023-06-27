CareCloud's CEO and President, Hadi Chaudhry, Selected to Join Forbes Business Council, Recognizing Leadership and Expertise in Healthcare Technology

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its chief executive officer and president, Hadi Chaudhry, has been selected to join the prestigious Forbes Business Council. This renowned organization serves as a premier growth and networking platform for accomplished business owners and leaders on a global scale.



Chaudhry has been selected for the Forbes Business Council based on his extensive experience and proven track record. With a background in finance and information technology (IT), Chaudhry joined CareCloud in 2002 as the IT manager and steadily climbed the ranks to become CEO. Working closely with his mentor and CareCloud's founder and executive chairman, Mahmud Haq, Chaudhry has played a vital role in the company's growth and market leadership. His inclusion in the Forbes Business Council provides the opportunity to share his expertise, collaborate with other accomplished members, and contribute to business excellence.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Hadi Chaudhry into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

The Forbes Business Council consists of accomplished professionals across diverse industries who are renowned for their expertise, influence, and remarkable contributions. Membership in this exclusive council provides exceptional opportunities for leaders like Chaudhry to maximize their professional influence. Chaudhry will engage in private forums and members-only events, fostering connections and collaborations with esteemed local leaders. Additionally, he will have the privilege of working with a professional editorial team to contribute original business articles on Forbes.com, sharing his expert insights, and participating in published Q&A panels alongside fellow experts.

"I am truly honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to join the prestigious Forbes Business Council," said Chaudhry. "This recognition highlights the remarkable dedication and hard work demonstrated by the entire CareCloud team in revolutionizing healthcare technology and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers. I am eagerly looking forward to sharing our extensive expertise and making valuable contributions to the council's mission of driving business excellence and inspiring thought leadership."

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com