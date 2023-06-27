Micron’s Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Initiatives Powered by Strong Collaboration and Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today released “The Power of Partnership, Micron’s 2023 Sustainability Report,” underscoring the company’s continued commitment to innovation, the environment, its people and their communities.



Micron’s accomplishments this year were wide-ranging — including launching new products to meet customers’ emphasis on energy efficiency, working closely with providers to advance renewable energy goals and collaborating with industry peers and suppliers to support pathways toward net zero operations.

“Sustainability continues to be core to our business strategy and how we navigate complex global challenges, a focus that strengthens our company and promotes innovation,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra. “The partnerships we are forging reflect our ambitions to increase sustainable practices across our industry and support our global community.”

Growing innovation and product leadership

In 2022, Micron achieved mass production readiness of the world’s most advanced DRAM technology node, 1β DRAM technology, which delivers approximately a 15% power efficiency improvement over 1α memory. This innovation will be in Micron’s first-to-market LPDDR5X DRAM. Micron was also first to market with 232-layer NAND, which reduces data center infrastructure requirements and is more energy efficient than previous generations and comparable hard disk drives.

Focusing on the climate

In line with the Paris Agreement and the latest climate science, Micron actively works with suppliers to identify emissions-reduction projects such as manufacturing equipment upgrades, efficiency improvements and renewable energy purchases to achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations (scope 1) and purchased energy (scope 2) by 2050.

In fiscal year 2022, Micron achieved 100% renewable energy in Malaysia and signed its first major power agreements to complement the company’s goal to achieve 100% renewable energy for its existing U.S. operations by the end of 2025. To date, Micron has initiated several energy projects in the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Micron collaborates with industry peers and customers worldwide to set new standards for the sustainability of semiconductor production. In calendar year 2022, Micron joined more than 60 other member companies in founding the Semiconductor Climate Consortium, a group that focuses on reducing GHG emissions across the industry. Micron will also work with other partners to support technology initiatives that drive emissions reduction.

Advancing responsible operations

Micron remains committed to its 2030 water and waste goals and continues to explore new ways to advance its sustainability efforts. The company engages in water restoration projects and works with alternate waste disposal vendors. In addition to collaborating with suppliers on emissions-reduction initiatives, the company is engaging with diverse supplies and growing its fixed-income investments managed by diverse financial institutions. Micron also hosted its first Supplier Day, attended by 260-plus supplier representatives, to reinforce the value of collaboration, diversity and the opportunities ahead.

As a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), Micron is committed to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities worldwide affected by global supply chains. The company follows strong industry standards for labor, health and safety, environment and ethics. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Micron’s RBA audit score was 197 out of 200.

Recognitions

Micron has been recognized on the North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index, included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies and listed as a 2022-2023 Certified Great Place to Work. The company was also named on Newsweek’s list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. For more information, visit http://www.micron.com/sustainability.

