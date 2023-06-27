All Kids Bike® Announces the Activation of Its 1,000th Kindergarten Learn-To-Ride PE Program

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Kids Bike today announced the 1,000th delivery of its Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program at Geyser Road Elementary School, a Title I school in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This achievement marks a notable milestone for All Kids Bike, which is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in Kindergarten PE class.



The 1,000th fleet of bikes was unveiled during a ceremony at Geyser Road Elementary on June 21, 2023. Anna Laloe, executive director of Saratoga Shredders Mountain Bike Club, which sponsored the school, attended the event and said, “It is such a privilege to have been able to donate this fleet of 24 bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, and PE curriculum to Geyser Road Elementary. We were able to assist with getting this program into every elementary school here in Saratoga. Cycling can indeed, with a bit of effort, be accessible for all!”

“Learning to ride is a life-changing experience for children,” added Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation, the 501(c) (3) nonprofit operating All Kids Bike. “And thanks to the Saratoga Shredders, it’s an experience that the students of Geyser Rd Elementary will have. It’s our mission to provide this opportunity, and our success to date would not be possible without the support of our major donor partners Coca-Cola Consolidated, HDR, KEEN, The NASCAR Foundation, Ryan Dungey Foundation, Trailblazers, van den Boom & Associates, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, and many other businesses and individuals.”

Weyer continued, “This is the 176th school to activate the All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program in 2023, and with the help of Strider Sports International, which subsidizes more than half of the funding needed to bring the program to each school, we are striving to meet a landmark challenge of activating 500 schools in 2023. It’s a big goal, but with the help of more donors big and small, it means nearly 40,000 kids will learn how to ride a bike, this year alone.”

All Kids Bike launched in 2018 in 37 schools, and today an estimated 111,000 children learn how to ride a bike annually through its Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program. Each fleet of bikes has at least a decade-long lifespan, giving potentially hundreds of kindergarten students per school the opportunity to learn to ride. All Kids Bike projects more than 1 million children will have learned how to ride through its program by the end of 2027.

Each All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program is comprised of a fleet of 24 Strider bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, a teacher instruction bike, two rolling metal bike storage racks, curriculum aligned with national SHAPE PE standards, teacher training, and organizational support from All Kids Bike for as long as a school operates the program. It includes everything needed to teach every kindergarten student how to ride a bike for up to a decade.

“When kids learn how to ride a bike, the world opens up for them,” said Weyer. “They absolutely light up. Riding builds independence, confidence, and fitness. However, most children don’t have the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike on their own. All Kids Bike offers a solution to that unfortunate reality, and we are actively seeking partners to support our goal to bring this program to every kindergarten class in the country.”

There are currently 98 schools fundraising the $9,000 needed to receive the program. To donate to one of them, nominate a school for the All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program, or learn how to bring the program to your local school district, please visit allkidsbike.org.

About All Kids Bike

The All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The program includes everything needed to teach thousands of students at a school for 7-10 years: teacher training and certification, a fleet of 24 bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, an instructional bike for the teacher, 2 rolling metal bike storage racks, and access to a resource portal and live support for the life of the program. Substantially underwritten by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Programs are active in over 1000 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 100,000 kids to ride each year. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org .

