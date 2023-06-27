Stella Expands Trauma Care Offering with Acquisition of Ketamine Therapy Leader Field Trip’s Assets

The acquisition furthers Stella's commitment to making comprehensive, compassionate mental health treatment accessible across the U.S.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 -- Stella , a leader in comprehensive treatment for post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) , anxiety, stress, depression, traumatic brain injury and the neurological effects of long COVID, announced today its acquisition of the U.S. assets of Field Trip , a global leader in the delivery of psychedelic therapies. The strategic addition broadens Stella's range of advanced treatments and strengthens its position as a premier provider of holistic, effective biological and psychological treatments.



Stella is most widely known for the Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR) protocol, an advanced Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure designed specifically to treat PTSI, first introduced by its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eugene Lipov in 2006. Stella also offers Ketamine protocols, including the recently awarded SOF Protocol – a treatment reserved for Special Operation Forces who are subject to high risk of brain injury that combines the benefits of ketamine and DSR.

By acquiring Field Trip’s advanced outcome data, research, technology stack, clinics, and leadership, Stella will enhance its offering of cutting-edge psychedelic therapies alongside its existing services. In-office patients can achieve lasting results through Stella's multi-modality approach to mental health care and advanced treatment protocols which combine biological and psychological interventions.

“At Stella, we believe every patient deserves a tailored treatment plan in order to achieve the most impactful results. With the acquisition of Field Trip’s assets, we’re offering patients data-backed treatments that align with our industry leading standards,” said Philippe Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of Stella. “By combining our collective expertise, we’re excited to pioneer innovative therapies to shape the future of mental health treatment. Our shared vision for diversified treatment will drive us to empower individuals on their journey to healing and well-being.”

The announcement follows the company’s recent $7 million funding round , which was secured to further clinical research and expand Stella’s clinic model from a network-based approach, to operating its own facilities. As part of the acquisition, Stella will assume operations of Field Trip clinics in New York, NY, and Washington, D.C., expanding the geographical reach of the DSR protocol. Additionally, Stella is announcing the opening of a new treatment clinic in Irvine, CA on top of Stella’s recently opened Chicago, IL flagship.

As part of the acquisition, Field Trip’s Mujeeb Jafferi and Amardeep Manhas will join Stella’s leadership team as President & Clinics Operation Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively. Their expertise will be leveraged to operate key clinics in major markets and help integrate and expand Field Trip’s digital product offerings into Stella’s operations.

"Ketamine protocols are among the most important breakthroughs for mental health and we're excited to integrate our years of clinical research and patient outcomes with Stella’s DSR protocol and psychotherapy," said Mujeeb Jafferi, former Founder & President at Field Trip and new Clinics Operation Officer at Stella. "By joining forces, we’re unlocking new potential for treating neurological damage caused by trauma to heal the brain – bringing back hope and saving lives. This is the future of mental health care."

To learn more about Stella science-backed treatments and research, visit stellacenter.com . Prospective patients can also speak to Stella’s Care Advocates now: 833-783-5526

About Stella: Stella is committed to delivering better mental health care through responsible innovation. Stella’s team of board certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners and psychologists provide comprehensive care across 35+ USA locations, as well as in Israel and Australia.