True Tickets and Ballet Austin Partner to Target Ticket Scalping in Austin's Thriving Arts Scene

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the leading provider of secure digital ticket delivery for the Tessitura Network, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ballet Austin. This groundbreaking alliance promises to revolutionize ticketing for Ballet Austin, introducing a new level of convenience, security, and engagement for ballet patrons while tackling head-on the growing national problem of ticket scalping.



Using True Tickets' secure digital ticket delivery, Ballet Austin patrons can conveniently access tickets directly on their mobile devices. The service's advanced features provide a seamless way for ticket holders to transfer tickets to friends or family members while ensuring Ballet Austin has the information and controls necessary to minimize unauthorized resale.

True Tickets’ first foray into Austin and its vibrant arts community through this first-ever collaboration with a renowned dance company demonstrates the broad reach and strategic application of the service across the live performance landscape. The new partnership comes on the heels of True Tickets' recent launch of Phase 2 of its rules-based ticket sharing functionality, which allows venues greater customization and control over their ticketing rules.

“Our partnership with True Tickets is one that will help our patrons easily access their tickets through a seamless and secure process,” said Cookie Ruiz, Executive Director of Ballet Austin. “Across the country nonprofit arts organizations are discovering entities buying nonprofit performance tickets online, only to resell them to unsuspecting people at much higher prices…people who are unaware that they are not buying from the arts organization itself. Because nonprofits fundraise throughout the year to subsidize ticket prices in order to keep them affordable, those profiting by taking advantage of our valued audience members are effectively stealing from our generous community members supporting our commitment to make art financially accessible to all. Ticketing for nonprofit arts organizations should be safe and secure. True Tickets is leading the way across the US to address this growing issue.”

Ballet Austin, under the artistic leadership of award-winning choreographer Stephen Mills, captivates audiences with its innovative new works and beloved classical productions. As Austin's premier ballet company, Ballet Austin has performed four times in the nation’s capital at the invitation of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well international tours including a 31-day tour across China. The company’s upcoming season is set to amaze audiences with a Stephen Mills world-premiere dance work on the life and writing of Edgar Allen Poe, as wells as an array of productions that showcase the innovation, artistry and grace of ballet at its finest.

"We are honored to join forces with Ballet Austin, a dynamic dance company that pushes the boundaries of artistic expression through the power of dance,” said True Tickets CEO Matt Zarracina. “Having delivered over four million tickets, we are excited to introduce our innovative and proven ticket delivery solution to arts enthusiasts in this dynamic city. Together with Ballet Austin, we aim to take a stand against scalping while empowering unforgettable experiences.”

ABOUT TRUE TICKETS

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

ABOUT BALLET AUSTIN



As distinctive and dynamic as the city it calls home, Ballet Austin welcomes audiences near and far to participate in its “classically innovative” vision for the creation of original artworks, classical ballet instruction, and life-long health and wellness through dance and fitness. With a rich history spanning 67 years, acclaimed productions, a commitment to creating access to programs, and a large, classical ballet academy, the organization is poised for an even greater future. From their home at the Butler Dance Education Center in downtown Austin, Ballet Austin and Stephen Mills, Ballet Austin’s Sarah & Ernest Butler Family Fund artistic director, actively engage the community, dancers, and audiences alike. The New York Times proclaims Ballet Austin “a company with big ambitions” originating work that is “absorbing.” For additional information on Ballet Austin and to purchase tickets and classes, visit balletaustin.org .

Mills has created more than 40 works for companies in the United States and abroad. His ballets are in the repertoires of such companies as Hong Kong Ballet, Ballet Augsburg, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Atlanta Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Washington Ballet, Cuballet in Havana, Cuba, BalletMet Columbus, Dayton Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, Ballet Pacifica, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Louisville Ballet, Nashville Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Texas Ballet Theater, The Sacramento Ballet, and Dance Kaleidoscope. He has worked in collaboration with such luminaries as the eight-time Grammy Award-winning band, Asleep at the Wheel, Shawn Colvin, and internationally renowned flamenco artist José Greco II.

