Hatch Launches Rest Go to Help Parents Take on the World and Explore With Their Babies

10 snoozy sounds, one portable package. Rest Go is the new essential sound machine that helps babies sleep anytime, anywhere.

/EIN News/ --



PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch, the makers of the #1 selling Hatch Rest, have expanded their collection of children’s sleep products with the introduction of Rest Go. This marks the brand’s first venture into the portable market, giving parents the confidence to get out and embark on new adventures with their little ones.



Rest Go is designed so that parents can bring their baby’s favorite soothing sleep sounds anywhere and everywhere, making sure babies stay on their sleep schedules while parents don’t have to sacrifice theirs. With Rest Go, parents can effortlessly create a serene environment for their little ones to experience restful sleep, while freeing themselves from being “nap trapped.”

Key features include:

Sleep Sounds on the Go: 10 of Hatch’s most soothing sounds in a goes-anywhere, portable sound machine - inclusive of White Noise, Hush, Heartbeat, Ocean and more!

10 of Hatch’s most soothing sounds in a goes-anywhere, portable sound machine - inclusive of White Noise, Hush, Heartbeat, Ocean and more! Designed for Parents: Three easy buttons for quick control, plus a ring to clip onto strollers, car seats and more! Also drop proof and drool friendly.

Three easy buttons for quick control, plus a ring to clip onto strollers, car seats and more! Also drop proof and drool friendly. Grab & Go: No app, WiFi or Bluetooth required - just grab and go with a rechargeable battery that lasts all day and keeps playing while charging at night.

No app, WiFi or Bluetooth required - just grab and go with a rechargeable battery that lasts all day and keeps playing while charging at night. 5 Dreamy Colors: Hatch Rest Go is available in earth-friendly hues made using recycled materials. Choose from Mint, Honey, Peach, Putty or Slate.





Many parents feel the pull of wanting to establish a healthy sleep routine for their little ones, while also wanting to treat themselves to a nice meal, a quick workout, or a short getaway. Hatch believes parents can have it all - the ability to do the things they love, while their children peacefully dream. Rest Go eliminates the anxiety of dealing with a fussy child on a plane, navigating road trip tantrums in the car, or struggling to put them to sleep in an unfamiliar environment while on vacation. With Rest Go, parents can reclaim their freedom and enjoy life's moments, knowing that their child's sleep is taken care of.

"We understand the challenges parents face when it comes to providing quality sleep for their little ones, especially on the go," said Ann Crady Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Hatch. "With its portable design and soothing sleep sounds, Rest Go ensures that parents can create a nurturing sleep environment for their children while avoiding the dreaded nap trap. At Hatch, we are dedicated to supporting parents and their family’s sleep journey. Rest Go is another step toward achieving that mission."

Starting July 11, Rest Go will be available for purchase on Hatch.co for $34.99. For additional details about Hatch and Rest Go, please visit www.hatch.co . Stay updated on the latest news and information by following us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter .

About Hatch

At Hatch, we know sleep. Since our start, supporting parents and helping everyone in the family get great sleep has been a part of our brand’s DNA. Led by Rest, the #1 baby registry item on Amazon, and Restore, our Award-winning adult sleep product, we have helped over 3 million sleepers of all ages find space for rest in their lives. We know that rest looks different for everyone, which is why we are leading the restful tech movement - a new category of technology engineered to help you do one thing: rest. Getting high quality sleep improves focus, energy, and performance no matter what you love to do in your life. We make bedside sleep devices and original content to help people wind down, sleep deeply, and rise rested and relaxed. Designed by experts and loved by wellness warriors, Hatch launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and was featured on “Shark Tank" in 2016. For more information, visit Hatch.co .



Media Contact

Mia DeSimone

hatch@praytellagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc8be4f5-fe2f-47b8-94be-ee2401256093

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0164db63-e61f-4118-ab6c-b88881a2f0c9