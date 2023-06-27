Bakery Ingredients Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 26.64 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Bakery Ingredients Market- insightSLICE

Growing demand for bakery products driven by easy availability, affordability, and great taste is driving the bakery ingredients market growth.

Europe is the largest market for bakery ingredients, followed by North America, due to the high rate of production and consumption of baked items in the region.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bakery Ingredients Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, application and competitive landscape.

The Global Bakery Ingredients Market was estimated to be US$ 15.94 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26.64 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type, applications, and study across various geographical locations. It also includes competitive profiling of leading bakery ingredients vendors and other developments.

In the bakery industry, food ingredients used are known as bakery ingredients. Some commonly used bakery ingredients include baking powder, baking soda, butter, flour, eggs, fruits & nuts, honey, flavor enhancers, and color additives. These ingredients primarily serve the functions of emulsification, protein consolidation, aeration, and maintaining freshness in baked foods.

The growth of the bakery ingredients industry is driven by several factors, including increased demand for bakery ingredients and the fast-changing lifestyle of people. The rising population of working women has also contributed to the increased demand for bakery products, replacing home-cooked food. Additionally, the growing middle-class population, as the overall population increases, has been driving the growth of these products.

Bakery products are commonly used as breakfast for school-going children due to the lack of time in the mornings for cooking. As a result, bakery products play a significant role in providing quick and convenient options. Furthermore, with the rise in discretionary spending, people are traveling more, which also fuels the growth of bakery products.

However, the high sugar and carbohydrate levels in bakery products pose a significant threat to people's health. The diabetic epidemic is on the rise, particularly among middle-income families who are the largest consumers of bakery products. Excessive sugar intake can lead to issues such as liver damage, increased obesity, and metabolic dysfunction.

Based on application the market is segmented into cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, rolls & pies, and bread. The application of bakery ingredients in bread making is estimated to dominate the segment in the forecasted period. However, the cookies & biscuits segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate as they are ready-to-eat products that can be consumed anytime, anywhere.

On the basis of type the global bakery ingredient market is divided into enzymes, baking powder & mix, colors & flavors, starch, oils, fats & shortenings, leavening agents, emulsifiers, and others. Baking powder & mix is the largest segment, followed by oils & shortenings. Among these types, the enzyme segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace. There is fierce competition as various rival enzymes offer similar functions but at a much faster pace. With changing times, many different varieties of enzymes have emerged that are highly efficient and add great texture to bakery products, making them tastier.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest market for bakery ingredients, followed by North America, due to the high rate of production and consumption of baked items in the region. Asia Pacific is also an important region, primarily due to the presence of large and highly populated countries like India and China. Additionally, the rising middle-class segment is contributing to the growth in this region.

The bakery ingredients industry primarily consists of raw material suppliers, component suppliers, bakery ingredient machine manufacturers and assemblers, service providers, technology providers, distributors, sellers, and end users. Some major players in the industry include Taura Natural Ingredients Limited, Muntons PLC, Carbon N V, and British Bakers Limited.

