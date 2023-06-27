- Docket Number:
- FDA-2018-D-2613
This guidance provides recommendations for presenting quantitative efficacy and risk information in direct-to-consumer (DTC) promotional labeling and advertisements for prescription human drug and biological products and prescription animal drugs and in DTC promotional labeling for over-the-counter animal drugs (collectively, promotional communications). For the purposes of this guidance, quantitative efficacy and risk information refers to information that numerically addresses the likelihood or magnitude of a drug’s efficacy or risks.
