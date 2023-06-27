Hydrogen Aircraft Market Size Worth USD 143.0 Million in 2030 at a CAGR of 28.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Focus of the aviation industry on decarbonization is a significant factor driving global hydrogen aircraft market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 143.0 Million in 2030, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.1%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities in the North America region ” — Emergen Research

The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest Hydrogen Aircraft market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The global hydrogen aircraft market size is expected to reach USD 143.0 Million in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of the aviation industry on decarbonization can be attributed with a steady market revenue growth of hydrogen aircraft. Many different companies have taken steps to develop aircraft to lower carbon emissions. For instance, H2Fly has developed a radically new, zero-emission solution, which is powered by clean hydrogen, that is converted to electric power in fuel cell´s powertrain and demonstrator aircraft HY4 proves that zero-emission aviation is within reach.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On 25 May 2022, Airbus announced the opening of a Zero Emission Development Centre (ZEDC) for hydrogen technologies in the UK, bolstering its presence in the country. Development of a cost-competitive cryogenic fuel system necessary for successful entry-into-service of Airbus ZEROe passenger aircraft by 2035, will be a top goal for UK ZEDC including acceleration of UK skills and know-how in hydrogen-propulsion technology.

The hydrogen fuel cell segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period attributed to its simplicity and possibility of having a backup system of batteries. Hydrogen fuel cells not only have the advantage of being renewable and ready to use, but they are also a clean and flexible energy source that can be used to support zero-carbon energy policy.

The up to 4 passengers’ segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to development of various prototypes of hydrogen aircrafts. For instance, HES Energy Systems, a French-Singapore company specializing in hydrogen-based drone propulsion systems, has announced its intention to build the world's first hydrogen electric airliner for regional flights.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Airbus, AeroVironment Inc., AeroDelft, Kenshoo, Ltd. (Skai), HES Energy Systems, Pipistrel d.o.o., Urban Aeronautics Ltd., ZeroAvia Inc., GKN Aerospace, and Flyka

The research study examines historic data from 2018 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2028.

Market Segmentations of the Hydrogen Aircraft Market

Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2030)

Hydrogen Combustion

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Passenger Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2030)

Up to 4 Passengers

5 to 10 Passengers

More than 10 Passengers

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2030)

Up to 20 km

20 to 100 km

More than 100 km

Regional Outlook of the Hydrogen Aircraft Market

The global Hydrogen Aircraft market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

