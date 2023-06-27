Industrial Air Compressor Market Future Growth Scenario, Recent Trends, Leading Industry Players Analysis till 2030

Reports And Data

The global industrial air compressor market size is expected to reach USD 53.88 Billion in 2030 & register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for pneumatic tools due to their wide availability and usage is driving revenue growth of the industrial air compressors market.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected figure for the global Industrial Air Compressor Market is USD 53.88 Billion by 2030, with a forecasted revenue CAGR of 4.4% throughout the specified period. The market's revenue growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for pneumatic tools, which are widely available and extensively used. Pneumatic tools offer advantages such as portability, lightness, and enhanced maneuverability compared to electric motor-driven tools. They also provide higher power output and are less susceptible to damage caused by overloading. Furthermore, these air-powered tools offer features like variable speed and torque control, allowing for quick attainment of desired speed and torque levels. Moreover, they are often preferred due to their non-sparking nature and low heat generation.

Industrial Air Compressor Market Segments:

The industrial air compressor market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4%. In 2021, the market size was valued at USD 32.70 billion, and it is expected to reach USD 53.88 billion by 2030. These estimations are based on historical data from 2019 to 2020 and the base year for estimation is 2021.

The market report covers various parameters including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and trends. The segments covered in the report include type outlook, lubrication method outlook, cooling method outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of types of air compressors, the market is categorized into rotary air compressors, reciprocating air compressors, and centrifugal air compressors. The lubrication method outlook includes options such as oil-lubrication, oil-free technology, and pressure lubricated systems. The cooling method outlook covers air-cooled air compressors and water-cooled air compressors.

The end-use outlook encompasses industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, power generation, construction & mining, and others. Geographically, the market has a regional scope covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Overall, the industrial air compressor market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing demand from various industries and advancements in compressor technology.

Industrial Air Compressor Market Strategic Developments:

The industrial air compressor market has witnessed significant strategic developments aimed at driving growth and improving market competitiveness. Some of the key strategic developments in the market include:

Product Innovation: Market players are focusing on product innovation to meet the evolving needs of end-users and improve overall performance. This includes the development of advanced compressor technologies, energy-efficient solutions, and enhanced control systems.

Expansion of Product Portfolio: Companies are expanding their product portfolios by introducing a wide range of air compressors suitable for different applications and industries. This allows them to cater to a diverse customer base and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations between air compressor manufacturers and other industry players have become increasingly common. These partnerships aim to leverage each other's expertise, technologies, and distribution networks to enhance market presence and expand customer reach.

Geographic Expansion: Market players are actively expanding their geographical presence by entering new markets and strengthening their distribution networks. This includes establishing manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service centers in key regions to better serve local customers and capture market share.

Acquisitions and Mergers: Mergers and acquisitions have been observed as a strategic move to consolidate market position and gain a competitive edge. By acquiring or merging with other companies, players can access new technologies, customer bases, and distribution channels, resulting in enhanced market share and profitability.

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: With increasing environmental concerns and regulations, there is a growing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. Market participants are investing in research and development to develop compressors that minimize energy consumption, reduce emissions, and align with sustainability goals.

These strategic developments highlight the dynamic nature of the industrial air compressor market, where companies are continuously striving to stay ahead by offering innovative products, expanding their reach, and fostering strategic collaborations.

Industrial Air Compressor Market Competitive landscape:

The global industrial air compressor market boasts a fragmented competitive landscape, with numerous key players operating at both global and regional levels. These market participants are actively involved in product development initiatives and strategic alliances in order to enhance their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Prominent companies operating in the market include Siemens Energy, General Electric, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, BOGE Compressed Air Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Doosan Portable Power, Fusheng Co., Ltd., Gardner Denver, Sulzer Ltd., and Hanbell Precise Machinery Co., Ltd.

These industry leaders are continuously engaged in research and development activities to introduce innovative and technologically advanced air compressors to meet the diverse needs of customers. They also focus on strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage each other's strengths and expand their market reach. By actively pursuing these strategies, these major players aim to gain a competitive edge in the industrial air compressor market.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global industrial air compressor market is dynamic, with intense competition and a constant drive for innovation and market expansion among the key players.

