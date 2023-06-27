Agricultural Robotics Market Size Worth USD 16.62 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current Agricultural Robotics market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

The global agricultural robotics market size reached USD 4.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for modernized farming processes and expanding population and increasing labor shortage are encouraging automation and are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Agricultural Robotics market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Agricultural Robotics market.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc, AGCO Corporation, Lely Industries N.V., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Agribotix LLC, AGROBOT, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, and IBM Corporation

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Milking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) / Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting System

Others

Farming Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Farm Produce Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Field Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy and Livestock

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Agricultural Robotics Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Agricultural Robotics Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

