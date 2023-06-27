Chatmeter Reimagines Surveys to Better Integrate Structured and Unstructured Data; Enables Brands to Access a 360° View of their Customer Experience

Company empowers brands to maximize data collection and analysis, allowing for more strategic decisions and powerful customer insights

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter , a leader in brand intelligence and reputation management, today announced the launch of Surveys, its advanced survey creator, further solidifying its position as a key player in the data analysis and insights landscape. Designed with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, businesses can effortlessly create surveys while maximizing data collection and analysis capabilities within the Chatmeter platform.



In today's competitive market, brands need to be empowered to make strategic decisions through both unstructured and structured data. Recognizing the importance of customer feedback in driving innovation, Surveys enables multi-location brands of all sizes to create dynamic and engaging surveys without the need for technical expertise. By streamlining the survey creation process, businesses can focus on gathering valuable data to uncover actionable insights.

Surveys is a user-friendly solution that allows for seamless customization of survey structure, question formats, and branding elements, resulting in visually appealing surveys that increase participation rates. Surveys also integrates directly with existing data in the Chatmeter platform, including review data and social metrics, providing clients with a comprehensive 360-degree view.

"Surveys represents a major milestone in providing our clients with a more comprehensive understanding of their customers, equipping them to maintain their competitive edge," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. "By seamlessly integrating first-party insights to our collected unstructured data, our clients now have a significant advantage in serving their customers and ensuring satisfaction."

To facilitate effective outreach and encourage participation, Surveys allows distribution from various sources, including SMS, email, and direct URL links.

Additional key features include:

A menu of more than 20 question formats to ensure quality, meaningful feedback

Multiple-page functionality for an optimal participant experience

Unlimited questions, allowing brands flexibility based on specific needs



“I love it when we continue to innovate and deliver real value for the market. Surveys underscores Chatmeter’s dedication to providing the latest and best technologies in one convenient solution, which is always a stated priority for our customers,” said Cynthia Sener, President, Go-to-Market of Chatmeter. “Multi-location brands can now easily gather reliable voice of the customer data, use the insights to make strategic decisions, and improve overall operations effectively.”

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the brand intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. Chatmeter makes it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com