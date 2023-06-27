Pigments Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR of 5.2% BY 2030

Reports And Data

The global pigments market size was USD 23.13 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pigments Market Overview

The pigments market had a global size of USD 23.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily driven by the expanding automobile and construction sectors. In construction, pigments are utilized to provide enduring color to various building materials employed in architectural and infrastructure projects. Architects and designers employ colored cement to introduce innovation, distinctiveness, and exclusivity to their endeavors. As a result, the continuous increase in construction expenditure is fueling the growth of the global pigments market. According to a European Parliament report from February 17, 2020, over 40% of buildings in Europe were constructed prior to 1960, with 90% predating 1990. These buildings consume more energy compared to newer structures, necessitating renovation activities in the coming years and driving the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, in the automotive industry, pigments are utilized as paints and coatings for both the interior and exterior of vehicles. Customers are increasingly inclined towards attractive textures and enhanced aesthetic appearances for their vehicles. Consequently, the rising usage of pigments in various automotive applications is expected to propel the market's revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Pigments Market Segments

The global pigments market was valued at USD 23.13 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. By 2030, the market revenue is expected to reach USD 36.36 Billion. The estimation is based on historical data spanning from 2019 to 2020, with the forecast period set from 2022 to 2030. The quantitative units used for measurement are in USD million.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the pigments market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and trends. The market segments are analyzed based on product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. This detailed analysis offers valuable insights into the market dynamics, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Pigments Market: Strategic Developments

The pigments market has witnessed several strategic developments that have shaped its landscape and impacted market dynamics. These strategic moves include:

1. Mergers and Acquisitions: Various mergers and acquisitions have taken place within the pigments industry, allowing companies to strengthen their market position, expand their product portfolio, and gain access to new technologies. These strategic alliances have helped companies capitalize on synergies and achieve economies of scale, resulting in enhanced competitiveness.

2. Product Innovation and Development: Companies operating in the pigments market have focused on continuous product innovation and development to meet the evolving needs and preferences of customers. They have invested in research and development activities to introduce new and advanced pigment formulations with improved properties such as durability, colorfastness, and environmental sustainability.

3. Expansion into Emerging Markets: Pigments manufacturers have recognized the potential of emerging markets and have expanded their presence in these regions. By establishing manufacturing facilities, distribution networks, and partnerships, companies have tapped into the growing demand for pigments in developing economies, thereby expanding their customer base and revenue streams.

In conclusion, the pigments market has witnessed strategic developments such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, expansion into emerging markets, collaborations with end-use industries, adoption of sustainable practices, and market penetration strategies. These initiatives have not only fueled market growth but also enabled companies to meet customer demands, stay competitive, and seize new opportunities in the evolving pigments industry.

Pigments Market: Competitive landscape

Competitive landscape of the global pigments market is fragmented with several key players operating on global and regional levels. Key players are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand their respective product portfolios and gain a robust footing in the global market. Some of the major companies included in the global market report are BASF SE, ECKART GMBH, Clariant AG, Ferro Corporation, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Toyocolor Co. Ltd., Colorfix, Huntsman International LLC, Kebotix, Inc., and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

