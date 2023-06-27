Changes to cabinet announced
CANADA, June 27 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – New members of the Executive Council were sworn in at a ceremony held today in Fredericton, presided over by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy.
“The changes announced today will allow some fresh perspectives and approaches to be brought to the table and will allow us to continue to focus on our priority areas,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.
Executive Council members (*denotes a change or addition)
- Blaine Higgs – Premier, President of the Executive Council and Minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs
- Hugh John (Ted) Flemming – Minister of Justice and Attorney General
- Kris Austin – Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General
- Richard Ames* – Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
- Margaret Johnson – Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries
- Jill Green* – Minister of Social Development, Minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation and Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation
- Bill Hogan – Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development
- Ernie Steeves – Minister of Finance and Treasury Board
- Arlene Dunn* – Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Minister responsible for Immigration
- Greg Turner* – Minister responsible for Opportunities NB and Minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business
- Gary Crossman – Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Réjean Savoie – Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation
- Glen Savoie* – Minister of Local Government and Minister responsible for la Francophonie
- Bruce Fitch – Minister of Health
- Mary Wilson* – Minister of Service New Brunswick and Minister responsible for Military Affairs
- Tammy Scott-Wallace* – Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture
- Mike Holland – Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development
- Sherry Wilson* – Minister responsible for Women’s Equality and Minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services
- Kathy Bockus* – Minister responsible for Seniors
Biographies for all members of the legislative assembly are available online.
27-06-23