Changes to cabinet announced

CANADA, June 27 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – New members of the Executive Council were sworn in at a ceremony held today in Fredericton, presided over by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy.

“The changes announced today will allow some fresh perspectives and approaches to be brought to the table and will allow us to continue to focus on our priority areas,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.

Executive Council members (*denotes a change or addition)

Blaine Higgs – Premier, President of the Executive Council and Minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs

Hugh John (Ted) Flemming – Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Kris Austin – Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Richard Ames* – Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Margaret Johnson – Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries

Jill Green* – Minister of Social Development, Minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation and Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

Bill Hogan – Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Ernie Steeves – Minister of Finance and Treasury Board

Arlene Dunn* – Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Minister responsible for Immigration

Greg Turner* – Minister responsible for Opportunities NB and Minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business

Gary Crossman – Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Réjean Savoie – Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

Glen Savoie* – Minister of Local Government and Minister responsible for la Francophonie

Bruce Fitch – Minister of Health

Mary Wilson* – Minister of Service New Brunswick and Minister responsible for Military Affairs

Tammy Scott-Wallace* – Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture

Mike Holland – Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development

Sherry Wilson* – Minister responsible for Women’s Equality and Minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services

Kathy Bockus* – Minister responsible for Seniors

Biographies for all members of the legislative assembly are available online.

27-06-23