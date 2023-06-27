Recon Recovery Launches New eCommerce Website for Off-Road Enthusiasts and Adventure Seekers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recon Recovery, a leading supplier of recovery gear, overlanding products, and off-road accessories, is proud to announce the launch of their new eCommerce website on January 1st, 2023. The website is now live and available to off-road enthusiasts all around the world.
Recon Recovery is the result of the combined expertise of its management team, Ryan Sweeney and Andrew Spagnola, who have over 40 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. With a deep passion for the overlanding industry and its dedicated community, the team has worked for some of the top brands and retail companies in off-road before branching out to create their own brand.
"At Recon Recovery, we have an unwavering commitment to providing the best services, competitively-priced products, and variety for our customers," says Ryan Sweeney (Co-founder of Recon Recovery). "We want to ensure that off-road enthusiasts have convenient access to the right gear for their adventures. That’s why our dedicated team is focused on creating recovery packages that get customers on the trails faster, cheaper, and safer."
Recon Recovery's new eCommerce website features a user-friendly interface and an extensive selection of high-quality recovery gear, overlanding products, and off-road accessories. Customers can easily browse through the website and place orders online, making it easier than ever to get the gear they need for their off-road adventures.
As part of Recon Recovery’s commitment to serving the off-road community, the company plans to create more educational content for their customers about the products and categories they focus on. Additionally, the company has plans to add over 80 new lines representing hundreds of thousands of products to their inventory in the near future. Their current lineup consists of ARB 4x4, Backroadz/Nappier, Daystar, Factor 55, Pro Eagle, and TJM USA, among others.
"We believe that providing educational content and a diverse selection of products is crucial in supporting our customers' off-road adventures," says Andrew Spagnola (Co-founder of Recon Recovery). "Our mission is to be the go-to destination for off-road enthusiasts, and we are excited to continue expanding our inventory and educational resources."
In addition to the new website, Recon Recovery has also launched social media platforms to connect with its customers and provide them with the latest updates and news in the off-road industry.
"We are thrilled to launch our new website and social media platforms and connect with the off-road community," says Ryan Sweeney. "We look forward to serving our customers and providing them with the best possible products for overlanding, camping, and more."
For more information about Recon Recovery and its products, please visit https://reconrecovery.com or follow them on social media.
About Recon Recovery
Recon Recovery is an established enterprise operating in the auto aftermarket sector, offering specialized off-road recovery kits. Our comprehensive product range encompasses overlanding camping gear, off-road accessories, and the finest car camping tents. Since our inception, we have forged relationships with top-tier brands and retail companies in the off-road industry. Our mission is to curate the highest quality Recovery Gear, Overlanding Products, and Off-Road Accessories to enable you to navigate trails with greater speed, economy, and safety.
Contact Information
Key Personnel: Ryan Sweeney and Andrew Spagnola | Phone Number: 1-800-359-9397 | Email Address: sales@reconrecovery.com | Business Address: 1407 Foothill BLVD, #56, La Verne CA 91750
