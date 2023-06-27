Superlatus, Inc. Announces New Appointments to the Management Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superlatus, Inc. (“Superlatus”) (“the Company), a U.S.-based holding company of food products and distribution capabilities, which on June 23, 2023 announced the signing of a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (“TRxADE”), a pharmaceutical exchange platform provider (the “Merger”), today announced new appointments to the Company’s management team.



Below are the names and biographies of the new members:

Dr. Eugenio Bortone – President and COO

Dr. Bortone has successfully created new-to-the-world innovation for new products and new technologies. He has held several positions in PepsiCo that included Sr. Global Technical Extrusion Leader, and Senior Scientist for the Global Nutrition Group. During his tenure in PepsiCo he developed and launched several multimillion-dollar products such as Twisted Cheetos, which brought the Cheetos Brand for the first time to a Billion dollars in sales. At the end of his career in Frito Lay North America he had 20 authored patents. For his creativity, in 2004 he was recognized by PepsiCo with the World Wide Creative Award, Chairman’s Award, and in 2010 was the first recipient of the Thomas Edison Award. In 2017, he applied for 7 patents, and in December 2018 the USPTO awarded the first 3. Gino is a Certified Food Scientist, and has a Ph.D. in Grain Science, a MS in Nutrition, and a BS all from Kansas State University.

Tim Alford

Mr. Alford currently serves as the interim CEO and will transition into the position of Chief Commercialization Officer (CCO) to focus on the aggressive M&A strategy of the Group and will work closely with Dr. Bortone and the Board.

Superlatus’ interim CEO, Tim Alford, commented: “We are proud of our newly appointed management team members who are highly skilled and have deep expertise in the food and agribusiness sector. Working closely with our Board of Directors, these talented and experienced management team members will work to bring products from tech to implementation. Leveraging the knowledge of these accomplished individuals will be important as we close on potential acquisitions, implement on our aggressive acquisition strategy, and unlock the synergies of the various acquired entities to grow our revenues and maximize our market share in this dynamic and competitive industry.”

Recently, the Company announced that it had signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) (“TRxADE”), a pharmaceutical exchange platform provider (the “Merger”). The Merger is subject to customary closing conditions including completion of due diligence, delivery of audited financials, approval of a continued listing by Nasdaq and completion of any regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the LOI, and the Merger would be expected to close in late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2023.

About Superlatus, Inc.

Superlatus is a diversified food technology company with distribution capabilities. We scale food innovation and transformational change to our food systems to optimize food security and population health via innovative CPG products, agritech, foodtech, plant-based proteins and alt-proteins. We provide industry-leading processing and forming technologies that create high nutrition, high taste, and textured foods. Our management team consists of world-class food executives with an unparalleled understanding of technology and taste. For more information on Superlatus, please visit Superlatus’ website at https://www.superlatusfoods.com.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving approximately 14,500+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company’s IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

