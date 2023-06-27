Research shows Istation accurately predicts student achievement

New data shows ISIP™ Reading assessment reliably predicts student performance on multiple end-of-year tests

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research shows that Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) Reading assessment accurately predicted student performance on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment — English Language Arts (NJSLA-ELA). The NJSLA-ELA measures student proficiency with grade-level skills, knowledge, and concepts that are critical to college and career readiness.



In partnership with New Jersey school districts, researchers examined the relationship between students’ ISIP Reading scores and NJSLA-ELA reading performance in grades 3–8. Students’ ISIP Reading scores correctly predicted their performance on the NJSLA-ELA up to 81% of the time.



Researchers found that middle-of-the-year and end-of-the-year ISIP Reading percentiles serve as an accurate predictor of how students score on the NJSLA-ELA. This linking study further demonstrates Istation’s reliability, as comparable outcomes have been observed in other year-end state assessments, such as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®).

With ISIP, educators can respond to student needs with confidence and adapt teaching to ensure students meet and exceed grade-level expectations. Additionally, projection data provides information to help teachers and administrators identify students who may be at risk of not meeting NJSLA-ELA expectations.

“It’s exciting to see multiple schools across the country find success with Istation as an accurate predictor of student performance,” said Victoria Locke, Ph.D., the vice president of research and assessments at Istation. “We’re so proud of the success New Jersey educators found, as their success shows Istation’s research-backed tools work.”

Read the full study on Istation’s website.





About Istation

For over 25 years, educators have turned to Istation as an all-in-one solution for online assessment, instruction and personalized learning. With Istation, schools get a time-saving program that powers pre-K through eighth grade student achievement in reading, math and Spanish literacy. Rooted in research and designed to ignite student joy in the classroom, Istation’s innovative platform drives instructional efficacy and elevates learning to superhero heights!





Ian Sumera Istation isumera@istation.com