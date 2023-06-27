Sysco Shop Now Available in Spanish

Latest ecommerce update delivers one of customers’ most requested features

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced that Sysco Shop, the company’s ecommerce platform, is now available in Spanish.



“We are thrilled to announce the availability of Sysco Shop in Spanish, demonstrating our service commitment to the Spanish-speaking community and allowing us to deliver one of our most frequently requested features,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Digital transformation is foundational to Sysco’s Recipe for Growth strategy, which aims to enhance and modernize our customers’ overall experience.”

Sysco is focused on making the shopping experience easier and more personalized for customers. Other enhancements to Sysco Shop include easier navigation, personalized offers, intelligent product recommendations, delivery tracking, enhanced photos and product descriptions and improved search quality results.

With frequent platform updates, customers can expect more new features to enhance ease of use, inspire new menu items and grow their business.

To experience Sysco Shop and become a customer, visit https://shop.sysco.com/app/discover.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 colleagues, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

