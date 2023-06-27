Virtuozzo Resets the Cloud Cost/Margin Equation for MSPs and Their Customers

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud enables MSPs to sell core cloud services through one easy-to-use platform that can reduce customer costs up to 25%, increase MSP margins to 20% at the same time

/EIN News/ -- Schaffhausen, Switzerland, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced the general availability of Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud, a new cloud for the channel, which resets the margin and cost equation for Managed Service Providers and their customers.

For the first time, Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud enables MSPs to sell compute cloud services at 20% margin, compared to a typical 3-7% selling large public clouds such as AWS, Google and Azure. At the same time, Virtuozzo’s open-source-based hyperconverged cloud technology enables MSPs to reduce costs for customers by as much as 25%.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud brings together all core cloud services in a single easy-to-use web interface for MSPs, making virtualization, infrastructure as a service, S3-compatible storage as a service, platform as a service, Kubernetes as a service and backup as a service easy to take to market, manage and sell. The new cloud is designed for the channel, hosted by Virtuozzo and its network of Cloud Service Provider partners, and available now at locations across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

“No-one needs today’s crazy public cloud prices, or the complexity of trying to piece together your own cloud service,” said Joe Morgan, VP of Cloud, Virtuozzo. “When I was an MSP, I went through these exact same challenges. Nobody could give me a ready-to-sell solution for the cloud services my customers needed. I had to build everything myself, or lock my customers into one of the big hyperscale public cloud ecosystems. Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud was built to overcome all of those problems. One cloud, designed for MSPs; all of the core cloud services an MSP’s customer needs; one easy-to-use interface; and pricing that actually makes sense for today’s economy.”

Climb Channel Solutions, an international technology distributor, is spearheading the roll out of Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud technology in North America and the UK.

“Virtuozzo is changing the cloud landscape for the channel, enabling more choice and removing lock-in to provide the flexibility to align with a customer’s requirements for an agile cloud delivery platform,” said Gary Morris, Chief Technologist, Climb Channel Solutions UK. “All of this at a price point that is palatable to both the customer and provider that also delivers efficiencies to drive sustainability.”

Features of the new Virtuozzo channel cloud include:

Infrastructure, Platform, Kubernetes and Storage-as-a-service; Backup-as-a-Service via Acronis integration

Highly tuned OpenStack virtualization; high-performance S3 compatible storage; auto-scaling/clustering application containers

Flexible pricing: Pay As You Go, and/or commitment tiers to reduce cost/increase margin further

Self-service portal for MSPs, and for end customers if desired

Certified cloud infrastructure managed by Virtuozzo partners, with 24x7 support and 99.9% SLAs

Ultra-fast time-to-market: instant activation, free online training

To learn more about Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud and request an account, visit https://virtuozzo.com/hybrid-cloud

About Virtuozzo:

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Virtuozzo +1 (410) 658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com