Predictive Oncology Appoints Biopharmaceutical Finance Veteran Mr. Andrew Einhorn to its Business Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- EAGAN, Minn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility, to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development, today announced the appointment of biopharmaceutical finance veteran Mr. Andrew Einhorn to its Business Advisory Board.



“Andrew Einhorn brings a wealth of senior financial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to our Business Advisory Board, and I am very pleased that he has agreed to join,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “As our momentum continues to accelerate, Andrew’s insights, expertise and perspectives will be invaluable in our persistent efforts to deliver unique solutions to our drug development partners while creating lasting value for our shareholders.”

“The AI market for early drug discovery is growing rapidly, and I believe Predictive Oncology is uniquely positioned to be a leader in this emerging industry,” stated Mr. Einhorn. “I look forward to working alongside senior leadership and the Board of Directors to help this company achieve its full operational and financial potential.”

Mr. Andrew Einhorn works for Danforth Advisors, builders of life science companies with deep institutional knowledge of the business of life sciences from strategy through execution, where he provides financial advisory services to public and privately held companies. He was appointed interim chief financial officer of Cognition Therapeutics in August 2022. Previously, Mr. Einhorn served as chief financial officer of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (formerly Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc), Edge Therapeutics, Inc., and was co-founder and CFO of Oceana Therapeutics, Inc., Esprit Pharma, Inc. and ESP Pharma, Inc.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Einhorn was in investment banking and capital markets at PNC Bank, Chase Securities, and BT Securities, where he managed debt, equity and structured financing transactions with institutional investors.

Mr. Einhorn is a former certified public accountant licensed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey Society of CPAs. He is a graduate of The American University with a degree in finance and accounting.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The Company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the Company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

