Quantexa and Carahsoft Partner to Modernize Investigative Services for Federal Government Agencies

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform Will Enable Government Agencies to Deliver Better Outcomes for Clients and Support Mission-Critical Objectives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and RESTON, Va. , June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, and Carahsoft Technology Corp, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Quantexa’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Decision Intelligence platform available to U.S. Government agencies and departments through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



Quantexa’s Fraud, Financial Crime, and Data Management solutions will enable Federal agencies to gain valuable insights from their data and make better-informed decisions in support of mission objectives. Quantexa’s DI platform and solutions can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud through Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.

“We are committed to providing Government agencies with the solutions they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and meet the challenges of today's complex data landscape,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Law Enforcement Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “The partnership represents a critical step forward in addressing the complex data challenges Government agencies are experiencing, such as data duplication and security. We look forward to working with Quantexa and our reseller partners to make it easier and more efficient for agencies to procure the technology they need to combat financial crimes.”

“We are dedicated to empowering U.S. Government agencies with the most advanced solutions to combat financial crimes and protect against evolving threats,” said Paul Stacey, Quantexa Regional Vice President – North America. “With Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform, data becomes a renewable resource, powering intelligent decision-making and unlocking new opportunities for organizations. Our partnership with Carahsoft and its reseller partners is integral to our long-term success in the U.S. Government market – enabling us to seamlessly provide our cutting-edge technology to Government agencies and amplify their mission impact.”

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Quantexa team at Carahsoft at (571) 591-6210 or Quantexa@carahsoft.com.



ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 600 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Malaga, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and the UAE. For more information, please visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT CARAHSOFT

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

