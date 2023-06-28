NEW High Efficiency LED High Bay Lights with Selectable Kelvin 4K, 45K, 5K and Wattage.

OTOK LED High Bay

OTOK LED high bays with selectable kelvin and wattage: 80/125/180w and 200/240/290w. High optical efficiency, efficacy, uniformity, and wide coverage.

OTOKs are perfect for those seeking a discrete, stylish and versatile high bay light fixture” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of OTOK, a new collection of LED high bay lights with selectable wattage and Kelvin. There are two OTOK LED high bays available, one with selectable wattage of 80, 125, and 180 watts respectively, and another with selectable wattage of 200, 240 and 290 watts respectively. Light output can be further tailored to your needs using the 0-10v dimmable driver. Both OTOKs provide selectable Kelvin options of 4000K, 4500K, and 5000K, providing a cool white to a bright white ambience. Surge protection comes as standard in the OTOK range, maximizing the longevity of the light fixture. Further robustness is provided by the OTOK’s high-quality aluminum housing which provides not just style, but also protection from impact. It is also UL and CuL listed for wet locations, allowing it to withstand spills and accidents.

"OTOK LED high bay lights are designed to provide maximal efficiency, lighting performance and customization”, said Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. "OTOKs are perfect for those seeking a discrete, stylish and versatile high bay light fixture”.

The OTOK is healthy for both your wallet and the planet, being DLC listed in recognition of its superior levels of efficiency. This efficiency is provided by its finish with high reflectance paint which enhances lumen output and its highly efficient diffuser lens. Further efficiency enhancements are possible by purchasing the optional 120-277v OCC sensor, which ensures that your lighting fixture is only active when it is needed, thus reducing energy consumption by turning off when its area of illumination is unoccupied. A backup battery is also available as an optional extra, saving you from inconvenience in the event of a power outage. The OTOK can be mounted in a variety of ways in accordance with your needs, with options including V-hook, Pendant, and Aircraft Cable mounting. It is suitable for a variety of indoor applications, including, but not limited to, garages and workshops.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.