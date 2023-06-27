Sunwise Capital Awarded 2023 Impact Company of The Year Award
SAN FRANCISCO, SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DotCom Magazine announced that Sunwise Capital has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2023. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year 2023 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.
DotCom Magazine has honored Sunwise Capital as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The DotCom Magazine 2023 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.
Mark Kane, CEO of Sunwise Capital says, "We are honored to be recognized as the 2023 Impact Company of The Year by DotCom Magazine. At Sunwise Capital, we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the economy by providing customized loan packages to small businesses. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team and our commitment to helping businesses grow and succeed."
When asked about the current uncertainty in the SMB marketplace, Mr. Kane offered, "We understand that the current economic climate is uncertain and challenging for many businesses. At Sunwise Capital, we are committed to supporting our clients through these difficult times. Our personalized approach to business lending allows us to work closely with our clients and understand their unique needs. Our loan packages are tailored to the specific needs of each client, and we provide flexible repayment options to accommodate their unique circumstances. so businesses can access the financing they need to weather the storm. Our experienced leadership team has a deep understanding of small business financing, and we're here to help businesses navigate the loan process and emerge stronger on the other side."
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2023 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risktakers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2023 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is so important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in unique ways.
Jacob continues, “In 2023, many experts have been speaking about uncertain times and the economy. In 2023, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say “we can do this”, “we will get it done”, “we will make this happen”, “we are willing to pay the price”, and “we will turn uncertainty into opportunity.” Our award winners are selected for leadership. Their company leads, their business system’s lead, and we consider our award winners lamplighters. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference.
About Sunwise Capital
Sunwise Capital is a leading provider of customized loan packages for small businesses. Founded by dynamic entrepreneur Mark J. Kane, the company has over 40 years of experience in lending and investment banking, with a proven track record of building successful businesses. Sunwise Capital specializes in personalized, one-on-one service and works closely with its clients to understand their financing needs. The company offers flexibility in its loan products, including the ability to customize repayment terms and a variety of loan types to suit different businesses' needs. Its leadership team comprises experienced lending professionals with over 100 years of experience in small business financing, helping businesses navigate the loan process. Sunwise Capital focuses on offering competitive rates and terms on loans, backed by a $500 Guarantee. If a business receives a written offer in a formal agreement, Sunwise Capital will either beat that rate or pay the business $500. For more information visit https://sunwisecapital.com/guarantee/
About DotCom Magazine
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an “entrepreneur's first” approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy to understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.
About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards
DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies’ just putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions and billions of dollars…if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2023 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration. For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com
