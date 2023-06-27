Emerging Trends in the Defibrillators Market: Advancements in Technology and Increasing Demand for Life-saving Cardiac

global defibrillator market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global defibrillator market generated $13.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.60 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The defibrillators market has been witnessing steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising aging population. Defibrillators are used to treat life-threatening cardiac conditions such as sudden cardiac arrest, ventricular fibrillation, and ventricular tachycardia.

Technological Advancements: Advances in technology have led to the development of more advanced defibrillators with enhanced features. Manufacturers are focusing on integrating defibrillators with various monitoring capabilities, automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for public access, and wearable defibrillators for continuous monitoring.

Rising Adoption of AEDs: Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are gaining significant popularity and are increasingly being deployed in public places such as airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports arenas. These user-friendly devices can be operated by individuals with minimal training, enabling prompt defibrillation in case of emergencies.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading cause of mortality worldwide. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, smoking, and obesity contribute to the rising incidence of heart-related conditions. This drives the demand for defibrillators as essential life-saving devices.

Growing Awareness and Training Initiatives: Governments, healthcare organizations, and non-profit entities are actively promoting awareness about CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and defibrillator usage. Training programs are being conducted to educate the general public on responding to cardiac emergencies, leading to increased awareness and adoption of defibrillators.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The rising incidence of these conditions is driving the demand for defibrillators as essential devices for the management of cardiac emergencies.

Growing Aging Population: The global population is experiencing a significant increase in the aging population. With aging comes an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and sudden cardiac arrest. The elderly population often requires access to defibrillators for timely and effective treatment in case of cardiac emergencies, contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs): These are surgically implanted devices designed to monitor and treat abnormal heart rhythms. ICDs continuously monitor the heart's electrical activity and deliver electrical shocks when needed.

b. External Defibrillators: These are portable devices used outside the body and can be further classified into:

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs): AEDs are user-friendly devices designed for public use. They analyze the heart rhythm and provide audio and visual prompts to guide the user in delivering a shock if required.

Manual Defibrillators: These defibrillators are commonly used in hospital settings. They require medical professionals to interpret the patient's heart rhythm and manually administer shocks.

Wearable Defibrillators: These are compact, lightweight devices worn by individuals at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Wearable defibrillators continuously monitor the heart rhythm and automatically deliver shocks if necessary.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: These include both public and private healthcare institutions where defibrillators are used for emergency cardiac care, cardiac surgeries, and other cardiac interventions.

b. Pre-hospital Care Settings: This includes emergency medical services (EMS), paramedic units, and ambulances that utilize defibrillators for immediate response to cardiac emergencies.

Geography:

The defibrillators market can be segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market dynamics, regulatory environment, and demand for defibrillators may vary across different regions.

Application:

Defibrillators are primarily used for cardiac conditions such as sudden cardiac arrest, ventricular fibrillation, and ventricular tachycardia. They may also find applications in other clinical settings, such as cardiac surgeries and electrophysiology procedures.

It's important to note that these are general segmentation categories, and specific market research reports or studies may further segment the defibrillators market based on additional criteria or sub-categories as per their research objectives and findings.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Philips Healthcare

ZOLL Medical Corporation (an Asahi Kasei company)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Cardiac Science Corporation

Physio-Control, Inc. (a Stryker company)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

CU Medical Systems, Inc.

