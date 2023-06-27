2032 Orthobiologics Market Research Report :An In-Depth Examination of the Current Situation & Future Prospects Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Orthobiologics Market Size – USD 6.07 Billion in 2022, Orthobiologics Market Trends Increasing initiatives and investments by medical devices companies is driving revenue growth of the market

The global Orthobiologics Market is dominated by key Players, such as Bone Biologics Corp., Medtronic, Arthrex, Inc, Orthofix US LLC., NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet., Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith+Nephew., Stryker, Sano orthopedics. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The global orthobiologics market size was USD 6.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing orthopedic procedures and surgeries, rising orthopedic and spinal diseases, and growing sports injuries and accidents are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and rising initiatives and investments by medical device companies are contributing to the market revenue growth.Increasing orthopedic procedures and surgeries is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Currently, rising number of orthopedic diseases along with age is creating a high demand for this treatment. According to the report, the total amount of joint replacements in India is expected to increase at the fastest rate across the globe. Until June 2020, there were 712 registered surgical professionals in the IJR database. Furthermore, rising initiatives and investments by medical device companies are contributing to the market revenue growth. For instance, on 9 September 2021, Locate Bio, a regenerative medicine firm, raised USD 10 million in funding to advance its orthobiologic regenerative medicine pipeline. Locate Bio has acquired two innovative device approvals from the U.S.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the orthobiologics market. Orthobiologics refers to biological substances used in orthopedic treatments and procedures to enhance the healing process and promote tissue regeneration.The pandemic had both positive and negative effects on the orthobiologics market. Initially, there was a decline in elective surgeries and non-urgent orthopedic procedures as healthcare resources were diverted to manage COVID-19 cases. This led to a temporary setback in the market, as many orthobiologics procedures were postponed or canceled.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and sports injuries, has driven the demand for orthobiologic treatments. As the global population ages and becomes more active, the need for orthopedic interventions is expected to grow.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly seeking minimally invasive treatment options that offer faster recovery, reduced complications, and improved patient outcomes. Orthobiologics, with their ability to stimulate tissue regeneration and minimize the need for invasive surgeries, have gained popularity as an alternative to traditional orthopedic procedures.

Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Orthobiologics Market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Orthobiologics

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Orthobiologics Market. It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders: The rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and sports injuries is a key driver of the orthobiologics market. As the global population ages and engages in more physical activities, the demand for orthopedic interventions and regenerative treatments increases.

Shift towards minimally invasive procedures: There is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients and healthcare providers. Orthobiologics offer the potential for less invasive treatments by stimulating tissue regeneration and healing, reducing the need for traditional surgical interventions. This shift towards minimally invasive procedures drives the adoption of orthobiologics.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)

Viscosupplementation

Synthetic Bone grafts

Bioactive glass

BiPhasic

Hydroxyapatite

Others

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Allograft

Xenografts

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)

Spinal Fusion

Fracture recovery

Reconstructive Surgery

Osteoarthritis and degenerative arthritis

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)

Hospitals and clinics

Orthopedic clinics

Others

How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

The orthobiologics market focuses on the use of biological substances in orthopedic treatments to enhance tissue regeneration and improve the healing process. These substances, which include stem cells, growth factors, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and other biologically derived materials, are used to stimulate and accelerate the body's natural healing abilities.The market is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and sports injuries, which has led to an increased demand for orthobiologic treatments. These conditions often require interventions that can promote tissue regeneration and expedite the healing process, making orthobiologics an attractive option.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Bone Biologics Corp., Medtronic, Arthrex, Inc, Orthofix US LLC., NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet., Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith+Nephew., Stryker, Sano orthopedics.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

