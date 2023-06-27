Diagnostic Imaging Market Revenue to Touch $68.8 Billion by 2030 | Big Corps Trends and Strategy Analysis

medical/diagnostic imaging market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical/diagnostic imaging market garnered $38.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $68.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Size and Growth: The diagnostic imaging market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Factors such as technological advancements, increasing disease prevalence, and rising healthcare expenditure contribute to the market's growth.

Modalities Driving Market: The market is driven by various imaging modalities, including X-ray, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and PET. Each modality has its own strengths and applications, catering to different diagnostic needs.

Key Players: The market is highly competitive and includes major players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Hitachi Medical Corporation. These companies invest heavily in research and development to introduce innovative imaging solutions.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in imaging technology have significantly impacted the market. Improved image quality, faster scanning times, and the development of portable and handheld devices have expanded the scope and accessibility of diagnostic imaging.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1400

Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in imaging technology have revolutionized the field of diagnostic imaging. Innovations such as higher image resolution, faster scanning times, 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) have improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnoses.

Increasing Disease Prevalence: The global burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, is on the rise. Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning of these conditions, leading to increased demand for imaging services.

Market Segmentation:

By Imaging Modality:

a. X-ray Imaging

b. Computed Tomography (CT)

c. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

d. Ultrasound Imaging

e. Nuclear Medicine

f. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

g. Others (Mammography, Fluoroscopy, etc.)

By Application:

a. Cardiovascular

b. Oncology

c. Neurology

d. Orthopedics

e. Gastroenterology

f. Obstetrics and Gynecology

g. Pulmonology

h. Urology

i. Others

By End-User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics

b. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

c. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

d. Research and Academic Institutes

e. Others

By Geography:

a. North America (United States, Canada)

b. Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

c. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

e. Middle East and Africa

These segments help in analyzing and understanding specific market dynamics, target audience, and regional trends within the diagnostic imaging market. They also assist companies in formulating effective marketing strategies and identifying growth opportunities.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1400

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric (GE) Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (258 Pages):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1400

Related Reports :

Body Composition Analyzers Market

Syringes Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

