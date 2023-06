ROAD CLOSED RT 314 / FERRY RD GRAND ISLE/SOUTH HERO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE ON BEHALF OF GRAND ISLE COUNTY SHERIFF

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT RT 314/FERRY ROAD IN GRAND ISLE COUNTY FROM W SHORE ROAD TO EAGLE CAMP RD HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN DUE TO LOOSE LIVESTOCK/COWS IN THE ROADWAY.

IF IN THE AREA PLEASED USE CAUTION AND ANOTHER ALERT WILL GO OUT AS SOON AS IT IS CLEARED

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111 option 3