Coating Additives Market is Anticipated to Top US$ 15.1 Billion at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The U.S. market for coating additives is primarily being propelled by expanding investment in the residential construction sector and rising demand for remodeling aging structures.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Coating Additives Market is expected to be worth US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and US$ 15.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. by the end of 2033



Wide-ranging coating additive benefits such foam control, wetting agents, and dispersion qualities are anticipated to rise strongly during the forecast period, and the expanding coatings market is influencing coating additive demand.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the explosive development in the use of automotive and wood & furniture coating additives would accelerate the expansion of coating additives.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2427

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Various geographies are witnessing substantial construction activities and infrastructure development projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Coating additives play a crucial role in enhancing the performance, durability, and aesthetics of coatings used in these projects, leading to increased demand.

There is a rising demand for high-performance coatings with enhanced properties such as durability, scratch resistance, chemical resistance, UV protection, and corrosion resistance. Coating additives, such as rheology modifiers, dispersants, and surface modifiers, are essential in achieving these properties, thus driving market growth.

Various regions such as North America have stringent environmental regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and hazardous substances used in coatings. Coating additives help in reducing VOCs and enhancing the sustainability of coatings, making them compliant with regulations. The need for environmentally friendly coatings is propelling the demand for coating additives.

Waterborne coatings are gaining popularity due to their low VOC content, reduced odor, and environmental benefits. Coating additives, such as wetting agents, defoamers, and rheology modifiers, are essential in formulating and improving the performance of waterborne coatings.

The automotive industry in North America is witnessing steady growth, driven by factors like rising vehicle production, technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand. Coating additives are extensively used in automotive coatings to provide enhanced durability, weather resistance, gloss, and scratch resistance. The growth of the automotive sector is contributing to the expansion of the coating additives market.



Vital Indicators Shaping the Future of the Industry

Economic growth and increased construction activities play a crucial role in driving the demand for coating additives. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, infrastructure development, and commercial construction projects will shape the future of the market. The overall economic health of the region will determine the level of investment in construction and infrastructure, directly impacting the coating additives market.

Stringent environmental regulations and an increased focus on sustainability are expected to shape the future of the coating additives market. The industry will witness a growing demand for environmentally friendly and low-VOC coating additives to comply with regulations and meet consumer preferences. The development and adoption of sustainable coating technologies will be essential for market growth.

Technological advancements in the coating industry will have a significant impact on the future of coating additives. Advancements in nanotechnology, smart coatings, self-healing coatings, and functional additives will drive the demand for innovative coating additives that provide unique properties and functionalities. The industry will continue to invest in research and development to stay ahead of technological advancements.

The industry is witnessing a shift towards waterborne and solvent-free coatings due to their low VOC emissions and environmental benefits. This trend is expected to shape the future of the coating additives market. Coating additives that enhance the performance and efficiency of waterborne and solvent-free coatings, such as rheology modifiers, wetting agents, and dispersants, will be in high demand.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2427

Challenges Hindering the Market Growth

Various geographies such as North America have stringent environmental regulations governing the use of certain chemicals in coatings. Compliance with these regulations can be costly and time-consuming for coating additive manufacturers. Strict limits on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) may necessitate the reformulation of products to meet regulatory requirements.

Coating additives rely on various raw materials, including resins, solvents, pigments, and additives. The volatility of raw material prices can pose challenges for manufacturers in terms of cost control and profit margins. Rapid fluctuations in pricing can make it difficult to plan and maintain stable pricing for customers.

How Competition Influences the Market

In a highly competitive market, companies seek to differentiate their coating additives to stand out from competitors. This can involve developing unique formulations, introducing innovative technologies, or offering specialized additives tailored to specific customer needs. Product differentiation helps companies carve out a niche, attract customers, and maintain a competitive edge. The companies are focusing on R&D activities to have a distinctive product portfolio and cater to diverse applications.

Key Companies Profiled

Eastman Chemical Company

Arkema SA

ANGUS Chemical Company

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Rhodia SA

Lubrizol Corporation

ICL Advanced Additives

Kamin LLC

Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc.

King Industries, Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2427

Segmentation of Coating Additives Industry Research

By Product: Acrylic-based Urethane Metallic Fluoropolymer

By Function: Rheology Modifiers Dispersants Foam Control Slip/Rub Wetting Agents Others Anti-Foaming Defoaming

By Formulation: Waterborne Solvent-based Powder High Solids UV Cure Others Radiation Curable Solvent-borne Solvent Less

By Application: Architectural Automotive Wood & Furniture Industrial

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market: Global flame retardant coating additives market is forecast to witness a positive growth of ~5% over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Brominated flame retardant coating additives account for 25% of the market share.

Packaging Coatings Market: Based on the analysis of the Fact.MR, the global packaging coating market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 6.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Cool Roof Coating Market: The cool roof coatings market is estimated at USD 4.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022-2032. Of the overall paints & coatings industry, cool roof coatings captured around ~3% share as of 2021.

Coating Binders Market: Global coating binders market is estimated to be valued at USD 35,133 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 50,563 million by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022-2032.

Coating Solvent Market: The coating solvent market is estimated at USD 9,244 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14,205 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube