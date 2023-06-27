Sweet Biscuit Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Mondelez, Campbell, Yildiz
The Latest Released Sweet Biscuit market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Sweet Biscuit market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Sweet Biscuit market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Mondelez (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), ITC Limited (India), Parle Products (India), Campbell (United States), Kelloggs (United States), Britannia Industries (India), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Kraft Foods Group, Inc (United States)
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Sweet Biscuit market to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Hotels and Restaurants, Schools and Institutions, Households, others) by Type (Filled Biscuits, Plain Biscuits, Sandwich Biscuits, Other Sweet Biscuits) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) by Packaging (Pouch, Jar, Box, Others) by Flavor Type (Butter, Chocolate, Cream, Cheese) by Source (Wheat, Oats, Fruits, Multi-grain, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The growing demand for sugar-free biscuits will help to trigger the global Sweet Biscuit market in the forecasted market period. The main ingredients used in making sweet biscuits are fat, sugar, and flour. Biscuit is flavor based baked food products. Additional ingredients e.g. flavorings, essences, chocolate, coffee, spices, dried fruit and vegetables, nuts, seeds, cheese, etc may be added. Attractive promotional strategies, as well as innovative packaging, rising demand for innovative flavors, act as a key factor in growing the global market. The market for biscuits is very promising. It is one of the fastest-growing of all sectors in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category. The biscuit market is currently dominated by Europe, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for biscuits, led by China and India. The rising number of health-conscious consumers, growth of tourism in the country, adoption of modern lifestyle is aiding the European biscuit market. Moreover, awareness regarding the consumption of a balanced and healthy diet are some of the other factors expected to propel the demand for biscuits over the next five years. Additionally, the online retail segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global biscuits market owing to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. By production, India is the third-largest manufacturer of biscuits after the United States and China. Europe is the leading market of biscuits due to the high popularity of baked items and savory confectionery products in the regions. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for Breakfast biscuits, given the increasing urbanization and growing disposable income among consumers.
Market Trends:
• High Adoption of Sugar-Free High Fiber Biscuits
• Rising Demand due to Attractive Promotional Strategies
Market Drivers:
• Easy Availability, Affordability, and Convenience
• Increasing Demand for Digestive Biscuits
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Demand for New Flavored Cookies
• Fuelling E-commerce Industry Worldwide
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Sweet Biscuit Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Sweet Biscuit
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Mondelez (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), ITC Limited (India), Parle Products (India), Campbell (United States), Kelloggs (United States), Britannia Industries (India), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Kraft Foods Group, Inc (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
