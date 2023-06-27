Discrete Diodes Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Nexperia
Stay up to date with Discrete Diodes Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI, The report "Global Discrete Diodes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2029" was published in December 2018. From 2023 to 2028, the Global Discrete Diodes Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, reaching USD 2.67 billion in 2023 and USD 4.12 billion by 2028.
Discrete diodes are basic electrical components that perform critical roles in a variety of circuits and systems. They are semiconductor devices that allow current to flow in one direction while blocking it in the other. Because of this property, they are crucial for rectification, signal modulation, voltage control, and switching applications. Discrete diodes differ from integrated diodes in that they are separate components that may be selected, installed, and changed independently. They are classified into several kinds, including the well-known p-n junction diode, Schottky diode, and Zener diode. Each kind has distinct electrical characteristics and is best suited for various purposes. The operation of a discrete diode is based on semiconductor physics principles, with the p-n junction serving as the main component. When a forward bias is supplied, the diode behaves like a closed switch, allowing current to pass freely. In reverse bias, the diode inhibits current flow and acts as an open switch. Electronics, telecommunications, power supply, and consumer electronics all make extensive use of discrete diodes. Because of their small size, cheap cost, and resilience, they are essential for a wide range of electronic devices and systems, enabling efficient and dependable functioning.
Key and Developing Players,
• Infineon Technologies AG
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Nexperia B.V.
• Vishay Intertechnology
• Diotec Semiconductor AG
• ROHM Semiconductor GmbH
• NXP Semiconductors N.V
• SEMIKRON International
• Rectron
• Central Semiconductor
Market Drivers
• Demand for discrete diodes is being driven by the rising usage of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable gadgets.
• These diodes are utilized in a variety of circuits, including power control, battery charging, and signal conditioning.
• The rise of industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) has necessitated the use of discrete diodes in applications such as motor control, sensors, and communication devices.
• Demand for diodes in these areas is being driven by the rise of smart factories and linked gadgets.
• The usage of discrete diodes in power conversion and control systems is required as we move towards renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.
• As the renewable energy sector expands, so does the need for diodes for applications like solar panels and wind turbines.
Market Trend
• Electronic devices are becoming smaller and more power-dense.
• Manufacturers are always attempting to create discrete diodes with smaller form factors while preserving or boosting power handling capabilities.
• The necessity for small and efficient devices across different sectors is driving this development.
• The efficiency and performance of electronic systems are always being improved.
• Manufacturers are investing in R&D to improve the properties of discrete diodes, such as smaller forward voltage drops, lower leakage currents, and quicker switching speeds.
Market Opportunities
• In terms of power handling, efficiency, and temperature tolerance, wide bandgap materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) outperform classic silicon diodes.
• Manufacturers may capitalize on WBG diode potential by investing in production and marketing their use in high-performance applications.
• Offering customized and value-added services can help producers stand out in the competitive discrete diode industry.
• This might involve supplying design assistance, and technical expertise, and working directly with customers to produce customized solutions for specific applications.
Market Restraints
• The semiconductor sector is well-known for its lightning-fast technical developments.
• Newer diode technology and materials have the potential to soon render older diodes obsolete.
• Manufacturers must spend in R&D to stay up with the newest trends and guarantee that their goods remain relevant.
• The price of raw materials required by diode manufacturers, such as silicon, gallium arsenide, or germanium, might fluctuate.
• Price fluctuations in these materials can have an influence on diode makers' manufacturing costs and profit margins.
Discrete Diodes Market Segmentation:
Market Breakdown by Applications:
• Power Diode
• Zener Diode
• Rectifier Diode
• Others
Market Breakdown by Types:
• Automotive
• Communication
• Consumer Electronics
• Computers
• Others
Report Scope:
The Market size value in 2023 - USD 2.67 Billion
Revenue Forecast by 2033 - USD 4.12 Billion
Growth Rate - CAGR Of 6.2%
Regions Covered - North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world
Historical Years 2018-2022
The base Year 2022
The estimated Year 2023
Short-Term Projection Year 2028
Competitive Landscape:
Along with studying the profiles of the key players in the Discrete Diodes market, the industry's competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Nexperia B.V., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Israel), ROHM Semiconductor GmbH, SEMIKRON International GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Rectron Ltd., Central Semiconductor Corp. (Italy)
Key highlights of the report:
• Discrete Diodes Market Performance (2018-2022)
• Discrete Diodes Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Discrete Diodes Market Trends
• Discrete Diodes Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Detailed competitive landscape
