MAG Reports AGSM Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the “AGSM”) held on June 26, 2023, MAG’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) approved by majority: to elect all eight directors standing for election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company; to support the Company’s approach to executive compensation; to approve the renewal of the unallocated stock options, rights and other entitlements under the Company’s third amended and restated stock option plan (the “Option Plan”); to approve the renewal of the unallocated share units, rights and other entitlements under the Company’s amended and restated share unit plan (the “Share Unit Plan”); and to approve the renewal of the unallocated deferred share units, rights and other entitlements under the Company’s third amended and restated deferred share unit plan (the “DSU Plan” and together with the Option Plan and DSU Plan, the “Plans”).



Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

Withheld Peter Barnes 64,103,342 53,566,939 10,536,403 83.56% 16.44% Tim Baker 64,103,342 63,496,964 606,378 99.05% 0.95% Jill Leversage 64,103,342 63,267,335 836,007 98.70% 1.30% Selma Lussenburg 64,103,342 62,811,236 1,292,106 97.98% 2.02% Daniel MacInnis 64,103,342 63,516,885 586,457 99.09% 0.91% Susan Mathieu 64,103,342 63,481,686 621,656 99.03% 0.97% George Paspalas 64,103,342 63,941,277 162,065 99.75% 0.25% Dale Peniuk 64,103,342 63,600,508 502,834 99.22% 0.78% Total

Withheld Appointment of Auditors 72,624,669 70,643,550 1,981,119 97.27% 2.73% Total

Against Say on Pay 64,103,342 63,079,166 1,024,176 98.40% 1.60% Option Plan 54,357,150 51,473,935 2,883,215 94.70% 5.30% Share Unit Plan 54,357,150 51,719,010 2,638,140 95.15% 4.85% DSU Plan 54,357,150 51,724,043 2,633,107 95.16% 4.84%



George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG, extends his thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued strong support.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo Plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

