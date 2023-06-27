PSD2 and Open Banking Market is Touching New Level with Token, Yapily, Tink, Basiq
The Latest Released PSD2 and Open Banking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of PSD2 and Open Banking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size (2023-2029). The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the PSD2 and Open Banking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Token (United Kingdom), Direct ID (United Kingdom), Envestnet | Yodlee (United States), Salt Edge (Canada), Yapily (United Kingdom), Basiq (Australia), Cleo (United States), Currensea (United Kingdom), Tink (Sweden), Bud (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global PSD2 and Open Banking market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial, Industrial) by Type (PSD2, Open Banking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The PSD2 and Open Banking market size is estimated to increase by USD Million at a CAGR of % from 2023 to 2029.
Definition:
PSD2 and Open Banking are two related regulatory initiatives that aim to promote competition, innovation, and security in the banking and financial services industry.PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2) is a European Union directive that regulates payment services within the EU. It requires banks and other payment service providers to provide access to customer account information and payment initiation services to third-party providers, with the customer's explicit consent. This is known as "open banking" and it allows for the development of new financial services and products by fintech companies and other third-party providers.PSD2 and Open Banking are expected to drive innovation and competition within the financial services industry, as well as increase security and customer control over their financial data. However, there are concerns about data privacy and security, as well as potential challenges for banks and financial institutions in implementing the necessary technological changes to comply with the new regulations.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on PSD2 and Open Banking Players:
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulations: Regional variations in Laws for the use of PSD2 and Open Banking
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Token (United Kingdom), Direct ID (United Kingdom), Envestnet | Yodlee (United States), Salt Edge (Canada), Yapily (United Kingdom), Basiq (Australia), Cleo (United States), Currensea (United Kingdom), Tink (Sweden), Bud (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from PSD2 and Open Banking Market Study Table of Content
PSD2 and Open Banking Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [PSD2, Open Banking] in 2023
PSD2 and Open Banking Market by Application/End Users [Commercial, Industrial]
Global PSD2 and Open Banking Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
PSD2 and Open Banking Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
PSD2 and Open Banking (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
