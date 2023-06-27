Probiotic Drinks Market Current Scenario & Future Prospects, Revenue $23.4 Billion : U.S.A was the Most Prominent Region

Furthermore, rise in demand for high quality and natural products by health-conscious consumers further fuel growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotic Drinks Market," The probiotic drinks market was valued at $11,047.40 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $23.4 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Global Leaders:

Players operating in the probiotic drinks market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include GCMMF (AMUL), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Denone SA, Bio-K+, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, NextFoods, Inc., PepsiCo Inc, and Harmless Harvest.

Get Research Sample with Detailed Insights : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16267

Beverages play an essential role in dietary consumption, and their significance in health has recently received a lot of attention. Beverages are designed to fulfill needs of consumers, in terms of size, shape, storage, and the ability to include desired nutrients and bioactive ingredients. Functionalized beverages, in particular, have recently gained a lot of attention, owing to their possible health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol, lowering sugar, having a high fiber content, boosting the immune system, and aiding digestion. Their low cost and multiple medical benefits have sparked a lot of curiosity regarding probiotic dairy and non-dairy drinks among various beverages available on the market. Consumers are increasingly turning to non-dairy beverages such as grain, fruit, and vegetable juices to supplement their diets with probiotics due to lactose intolerance and allergies to milk proteins, while manufacturers are increasingly turning to food matrices-based beverages comprising probiotic cultures.

A functional beverage containing certain bacteria that are advantageous to human health is referred to as a probiotic drink. They are made by combining water, sugar, herbal, or fruit extracts with a probiotic bacteria and yeast culture and then bio-fermenting it. Probiotics multiply by absorbing sugar and then stop when they reach their peak of multiplication. These microbes help to improve overall gut health by preserving the natural balance of organisms in the intestines and by boosting immunity. Apart from that, regular use of probiotic drinks aids in optimal nutrition absorption as well as prevention and treatment of GI disorders such as diarrhea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Probiotic drinks market trends are mainly influenced by ongoing trends in the food and beverage and nutraceutical industry. Health advantages of probiotic drinks have been essential in boosting market expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. A paradigm changes toward preventative health management methods propels the probiotic drinks market, which is fueled by rising healthcare expenses and rise in burden of diseases such as COVID-19. Probiotic drinks are a type of functional beverages that can help to improve gut health by balancing the intestine, thereby raising immunity.

Eating and drinking habits of people have changed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. People have become more aware of the food they consume on a daily basis. Furthermore, there is a growing desire for pure and natural ingredients in probiotic beverages, prompting market leaders to expand their product portfolios to include a wide selection of real fruit-based probiotic drinks.

Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16267 ﻿

Rise in prevalence of various diseases due to indigestion and awareness of their associated risks help raise awareness regarding healthy bacterial and gut health. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of indigestion and gut diseases among young people is expected to drive demand for probiotic drinks. According to the research studies and Food Navigators, New information about intimate link between immunity and digestive health has emerged in recent years. Small and large intestines are currently thought to house 70% of the internal defense system. That has created huge opportunities for key players in the global probiotic drinks industry.

For Further Assistance Connect to Our Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16267

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was valued at $ 4,093.4 million in 2020, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach $ 8,768.0 million by 2031. Hypermarkets/supermarkets are the traditional sales channels for consumer goods and packaged food and beverage products. Probiotic beverages are widely available in shot bottles and come in cartons of five, twelve, or fifteen bottles. Thus, probiotics are purchased at supermarket/hypermarket chains such as Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Schwarz Gruppe, which provide discounts and offers on purchase of such goods, making it one of the most important sales channels in the global probiotic beverages market.

Region wise, Europe has accounted for a considerable share in the global probiotic drinks market, and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Excessive inclination toward digestive health, and popularity of dairy products among European consumers drive growth of the market. Moreover, rise in number of health-conscious consumers across Europe is a key factor anticipated to propel the probiotic drinks market growth.

In this local marketplace, the Europe market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate, accompanied through the marketplace in the UK, France, Spain, and Russia, owing to willingness of people in Europe to spend on premium and healthy food and beverage products.

Key findings of the study

The probiotic drinks market size was valued at $11,047.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 23,405.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By type, the plant-based probiotic drinks segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of global probiotic drinks industry.

In 2020, depending on sales channel, the online retail segment was valued at $ 2,618.8 million, accounting for 23.7% of the global probiotic drinks market share.

Based on probiotic drinks market analysis, In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $ 4,495.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.