North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Size to hit USD 401.7 Million in 2032- Emergen Research

The growing preference for mobile phlebotomy services is driving revenue growth in the North America market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America mobile phlebotomy services market size is expected to reach USD 401.7 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Nearly 10 million individuals died from cancer globally in 2020, making it the top cause of death. In terms of new cases of cancer in 2020, the most prevalent were breast, lung, colon and rectum, prostate, skin, and stomach. Hence, there is a rise in demand mobile phlebotomy services for the detection of this disease due to increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, increasing number of companies launching new and innovative phlebotomy products for cancer detection is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, NeoGenomics, Inc., a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced the launch of a mobile phlebotomy service for its blood-based tests, including InVisionFirst-Lung, its advanced non-small cell lung cancer liquid biopsy test, and the NeoLAB liquid biopsy suite of tests encompassing solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

Mobile phlebotomy services provide numerous benefits to patients, healthcare providers, and the overall healthcare system. By bringing blood collection services directly to patients' locations, mobile phlebotomy services eliminate the need for patients to travel to clinics or laboratories, saving them time and reducing the inconvenience associated with traditional blood draws. This is particularly beneficial for elderly or disabled individuals who may have difficulty accessing healthcare facilities. Additionally, mobile phlebotomy services can improve patient satisfaction and compliance, as they offer a more personalized and convenient experience.

Government organizations, such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the United States, provide valuable statistics and guidelines for the healthcare industry. These organizations publish reports and studies on healthcare utilization, patient outcomes, and emerging healthcare trends, which can provide insights into the growth of the North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market. For example, the CMS has recognized the value of home healthcare services and has implemented reimbursement policies to support the delivery of care in patients' homes.

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

On 30 March 2020, Viracor Eurofins launched Labs@HOME, a mobile phlebotomy in-house blood draw services to help with specimen collection for critical post-transplant testing right from a patient's home. Patients with Bone Marrow Transplants (BMT) and Solid Organ Transplants (SOT) cannot be able to return to the hospital for routine and specialized post-transplant testing and care as the hospital system becomes more and more overburdened with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

The infectious disease is expected account for largest revenue share in the North America market over the forecast period. This is because mobile phlebotomy test is a gold standard for collecting blood samples to detect Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) for the presence of anti-HIV antibodies, HIV antigens, or both. Immunoassay, urinalysis with UTI panel, respiratory virus panel, and Tuberculosis (TB) screening comprise the infectious illness section. In addition, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, and syphilis is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. All procedures involved in the provision of safe and effective blood for transfusion include assessing potential blood donors fitness to give, collecting, processing, and testing blood, as well as the issue of blood and its transfusion to patients.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Segmentation:

Services Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Process & Handling

Specimen Collection

Routine Draws

Stat Draws

Specialty Test Kits

Saliva Kits

Stool Specimen Kits

Family Study Testing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Cancer

Biosimilar

Infectious Disease

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Doctors & Nurses

Individuals

Medical Laboratories

What is the current size and growth rate of the North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market?

What are the key factors driving the demand for mobile phlebotomy services in North America?

What are the major trends and developments in the North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market, and who are the key players operating in the region?

What are the regulatory and legal considerations for mobile phlebotomy services in North America?

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Viracor, Sonora Quest Laboratories, Neogenomics, Inc., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Veni-Express, Inc., Angel Hands Phlebotomy Services, LLC., Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Travalab LLC., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services LLC

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

