Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,465 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 851 Printer's Number 960

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 960

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

851

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC AND FLYNN, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing

for enforcement of failure to stop for school bus with

flashing red lights.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3345.1(j)(3) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3345.1. Enforcement of failure to stop for school bus with

flashing red lights.

* * *

(j) Department approval.--

* * *

(3) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

this section, regulations promulgated by the department under

this section during the two years following the effective

date of this section shall be deemed temporary regulations,

which shall expire no later than [five] six years following

the effective date of this section or upon promulgation of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 851 Printer's Number 960

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more