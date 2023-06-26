Senate Bill 851 Printer's Number 960
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 960
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
851
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC AND FLYNN, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing
for enforcement of failure to stop for school bus with
flashing red lights.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3345.1(j)(3) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3345.1. Enforcement of failure to stop for school bus with
flashing red lights.
* * *
(j) Department approval.--
* * *
(3) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of
this section, regulations promulgated by the department under
this section during the two years following the effective
date of this section shall be deemed temporary regulations,
which shall expire no later than [five] six years following
the effective date of this section or upon promulgation of
