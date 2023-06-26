Senate Bill 853 Printer's Number 961
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 961
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
853
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ARGALL, COLEMAN, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO AND
DUSH, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
prohibiting the integration of culturally relevant and
sustaining education into education preparation, induction
and continuing professional development programs; and
abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. C ulturally Relevant and Sustaining Education
Prohibited.--(a) Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
culturally relevant and sustaining education may not be
integrated into education preparation, induction and continuing
professional development programs.
(b) The regulations at 22 Pa. Code §§ 49.1 (relating to
definitions), 49.13 (relating to policies), 49.14 (relating to
