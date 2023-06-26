Senate Bill 853 Printer's Number 961

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 961

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

853

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ARGALL, COLEMAN, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO AND

DUSH, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

prohibiting the integration of culturally relevant and

sustaining education into education preparation, induction

and continuing professional development programs; and

abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. C ulturally Relevant and Sustaining Education

Prohibited.--(a) Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

culturally relevant and sustaining education may not be

integrated into education preparation, induction and continuing

professional development programs.

(b) The regulations at 22 Pa. Code §§ 49.1 (relating to

definitions), 49.13 (relating to policies), 49.14 (relating to

