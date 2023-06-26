Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 962
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 962
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
797
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN,
LANGERHOLC AND J. WARD, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 13 (Commercial Code) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general definitions and principles
of interpretation, further providing for general definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1201(b)(24) of Title 13 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection
is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 1201. General definitions.
* * *
(b) Definitions.--Subject to additional definitions
contained in subsequent provisions of this title which are
applicable to specific provisions of this title, the following
words and phrases when used in this title shall have, unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them
in this subsection:
* * *
(9.1) "Central bank digital currency." A digital
