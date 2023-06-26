Submit Release
Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 962

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 962

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

797

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN,

LANGERHOLC AND J. WARD, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 13 (Commercial Code) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general definitions and principles

of interpretation, further providing for general definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1201(b)(24) of Title 13 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection

is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 1201. General definitions.

* * *

(b) Definitions.--Subject to additional definitions

contained in subsequent provisions of this title which are

applicable to specific provisions of this title, the following

words and phrases when used in this title shall have, unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them

in this subsection:

* * *

(9.1) "Central bank digital currency." A digital

