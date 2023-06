Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 964

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 43558,

CARRYING U.S. ROUTE 22 OVER A TRIBUTARY OF HINCKSTON RUN IN

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE OFFICER MATTHEW

KRUPA MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 55994, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 4002 OVER CALIFORNIA

RUN IN CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE SENIOR CHIEF

STANLEY "STUSH" KUBAT, JR., MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 46706, CARRYING STATE ROUTE

4001, ALSO KNOWN AS IVERSON ROAD, OVER STEVENS RUN IN

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE PVT DONALD D.

MARSH MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 19716, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 2019 OVER MAHONING

CREEK IN BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, AS THE SP4 MICHAEL

RAYMOND ISHMAN MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 5550, CARRYING WOODBURY PIKE

(PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 36) OVER HALTER CREEK, SPANNING BLAIR AND

FREEDOM TOWNSHIPS, BLAIR COUNTY, AS THE PVT. WILLIAM E. GREEN

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 41606, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 3011, ALSO KNOWN AS BRANCH

ROAD, OVER SPRING CREEK IN COLLEGE TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY,

AS THE PETTY OFFICER JOHN W. COBLE MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 46159,

CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 36 ON CHARGER HIGHWAY, BLAIR

TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, AS THE MARINE LANCE CORPORAL RALPH

HAMMEL MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 52767, CARRYING WEST HIGH STREET (STATE ROUTE

4031), CROSSING THE GHOST TOWN TRAIL, LOCATED IN EBENSBURG

BOROUGH, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE CORPSMAN CHARLES DOERR,

UNITED STATES NAVY, MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 11781, ON THAT PORTION OF STATE

ROUTE 3004 OVER THE WEST BRANCH SUSQUEHANNA RIVER, BURNSIDE

TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, AS THE UNITED STATES ARMY

SERGEANT HAROLD KOLLER MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8555, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1007 OVER

CHEST CREEK ON THE BORDER OF ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP AND EAST

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE SERGEANT REGIS H.

DRISKEL MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A PORTION OF

PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 143 IN LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, FROM

THE INTERSECTION OF PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 309 TO THE BORDER OF

BERKS COUNTY, AS HEROES HIGHWAY, IN HONOR OF FALLEN

FIREFIGHTER MARVIN GRUBER AND ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF ZACHARY

PARIS; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 47515,

CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 286 OVER BLACKLEGS CREEK IN

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY, AS THE CAPTAIN ROBERT M.

YOUNG MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 8574, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1021 OVER CLEARFIELD

CREEK IN WHITE TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE CHARLES OWEN

JENKINS, JR., MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 45509, CARRYING U.S. ROUTE 40 OVER

PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 43 IN REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, FAYETTE COUNTY,

AS THE PFC JOHN BALOG MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 47947, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1054

OVER INDIAN CREEK IN SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, FAYETTE COUNTY, AS

THE SGT. EARL D. BARKLEY MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING THE

SECTION OF STATE ROUTE 403, ALSO KNOWN AS CRAMER PIKE, FROM

THE INTERSECTION WITH STATE ROUTE 3041 IN WEST TAYLOR

TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, TO THE INTERSECTION WITH STATE

ROUTE 8010, SEGMENT 250 (RAMP E) IN EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP,

INDIANA COUNTY, AS THE CAPTAIN HARRY G. CRAMER MEMORIAL

HIGHWAY; AND MAKING REPEALS.

