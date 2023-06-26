Senate Bill 843 Printer's Number 963
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - loss of property or personal injury or other civil
liability caused by or arising out of any actual or
alleged act, error or omission that occurred, or that the
person against whom the claim is made had a reasonable
basis for believing occurred within the scope of
Commission employment, duties or responsibilities;
provided that nothing in this paragraph shall be
construed to protect any such person from suit or
liability for any damage, loss, injury, or liability
caused by the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct
of that person.
b. The Commission shall defend any member, officer,
executive director, employee, or representative of the
Commission in any civil action seeking to impose
liability arising out of any actual or alleged act,
error, or omission that occurred within the scope of
Commission employment, duties, or responsibilities, or
that the person against whom the claim is made had a
reasonable basis for believing occurred within the scope
of Commission employment, duties, or responsibilities;
provided that nothing herein shall be construed to
prohibit that person from retaining his or her own
counsel; and provided further, that the actual or alleged
act, error, or omission did not result from that person's
intentional or willful or wanton misconduct.
c. The Commission shall indemnify and hold harmless
any member, officer, executive director, employee, or
representative of the Commission for the amount of any
settlement or judgment obtained against that person
arising out of any actual or alleged act, error or
