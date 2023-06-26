Senate Bill 843 Printer's Number 963

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - loss of property or personal injury or other civil

liability caused by or arising out of any actual or

alleged act, error or omission that occurred, or that the

person against whom the claim is made had a reasonable

basis for believing occurred within the scope of

Commission employment, duties or responsibilities;

provided that nothing in this paragraph shall be

construed to protect any such person from suit or

liability for any damage, loss, injury, or liability

caused by the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct

of that person.

b. The Commission shall defend any member, officer,

executive director, employee, or representative of the

Commission in any civil action seeking to impose

liability arising out of any actual or alleged act,

error, or omission that occurred within the scope of

Commission employment, duties, or responsibilities, or

that the person against whom the claim is made had a

reasonable basis for believing occurred within the scope

of Commission employment, duties, or responsibilities;

provided that nothing herein shall be construed to

prohibit that person from retaining his or her own

counsel; and provided further, that the actual or alleged

act, error, or omission did not result from that person's

intentional or willful or wanton misconduct.

c. The Commission shall indemnify and hold harmless

any member, officer, executive director, employee, or

representative of the Commission for the amount of any

settlement or judgment obtained against that person

arising out of any actual or alleged act, error or

