Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 966
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 926
PRINTER'S NO. 966
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
136
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, FARRY, ROTHMAN, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE,
BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, COMITTA, ARGALL,
LAUGHLIN, COSTA AND FLYNN, JUNE 20, 2023
SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
AS AMENDED, JUNE 26, 2023
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12,
2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge
and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate
95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.
WHEREAS, On June 12, 2023, the Governor issued a proclamation
declaring a disaster emergency in response to the collapse of
the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound
bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia,
Philadelphia County; and
WHEREAS, On June 11, 2023, a tanker truck fire erupted
underneath a northbound and southbound bridge on Interstate 95
in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; and
WHEREAS, The fire led to the collapse of the northbound
bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge; and
WHEREAS, The subsequent closing of the northbound and
southbound lanes of Interstate 95 has created serious disruption
to transportation and commerce; and
WHEREAS, In addition to the economic impacts, there is
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18