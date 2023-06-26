Senate Bill 825 Printer's Number 967
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 967
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
825
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BOSCOLA, BROWN, DUSH, BREWSTER AND
SCHWANK, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in entertainment production tax credit, further
providing for limitations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1716-D of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1716-D. Limitations.
* * *
(b.1) Operating budget and location of projects.--
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the following apply:
(1) At least 10% of the total film production tax
credits under this subarticle that the department allocates
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22