Senate Bill 825 Printer's Number 967

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 967

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

825

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BOSCOLA, BROWN, DUSH, BREWSTER AND

SCHWANK, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in entertainment production tax credit, further

providing for limitations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1716-D of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1716-D. Limitations.

* * *

(b.1) Operating budget and location of projects.--

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the following apply:

(1) At least 10% of the total film production tax

credits under this subarticle that the department allocates

