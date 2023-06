Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 965

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 650, 738

PRINTER'S NO. 965

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

621

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, ROBINSON

AND STREET, APRIL 25, 2023

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 41 (Gap Newport

Pike) from the intersection with Bernard Avenue to the

intersection with Highland Road in West Fallowfield Township,

Chester County, as the Corporal Brandon Hardy Memorial

Highway.; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY

13775, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 641 OVER BIG SPRING CREEK

ON THE BORDER OF NEWVILLE BOROUGH AND WEST PENNSBORO

TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, AS THE SFC RANDALL SHUGHART

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A PORTION OF JOHNSON MILL ROAD

(STATE ROUTE 1001) FROM THE BRIDGE OVER BUFFALO CREEK (BRIDGE

KEY 33467) TO THE INTERSECTION OF COLONEL JOHN KELLY ROAD

(STATE ROUTE 1002) IN BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY, AS THE

SGT. EDWARD L. SHANNON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 13617, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA

ROUTE 34, OVER MOUNTAIN CREEK IN MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS BOROUGH,

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, AS THE FIREFIGHTER JEROME GUISE MEMORIAL

BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8553,

CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1006 ON SYBERTON ROAD OVER CLEARFIELD

CREEK IN GALLITZIN TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE PRIVATE

MARTIN J. HANLON MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 36247, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE

711 OVER LOYALHANNA CREEK IN LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND

COUNTY, AS THE SERGEANT ALVIN P. CAREY AND PRIVATE JOHN C.

EWING MEDAL OF HONOR MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING THE BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEYS 34474 AND 34477, CARRYING

INTERSTATE 70 OVER PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 18, ON THE BORDER OF

WASHINGTON CITY AND CANTON TOWNSHIP, WASHINGTON COUNTY, AS

THE CORPORAL FRANK SWORDEN MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

PORTION OF PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 310 BETWEEN KNOX DALE ROAD,

ALSO KNOWN AS STATE ROUTE 2023, AND ASH STREET IN MCCALMONT

TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, AS THE LANCE CPL. BERNARD HIMES

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31