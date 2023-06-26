Senate Bill 830 Printer's Number 969

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 969

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

830

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER,

J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN, COLLETT AND DUSH, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An

act to promote the public health and safety by providing for

examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who

desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining

cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,

students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and

cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the

Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the

Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts

by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"

further providing for definitions; and repealing provisions

relating to booth rental prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "booth space" in section 1 of

the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred to as the

Cosmetology Law, is amended to read:

Section 1. Definitions.--The following words and phrases

when used in this act shall have the meanings given to them in

this section unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

["Booth space" means the area of a salon in which a licensed

