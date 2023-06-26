Senate Bill 830 Printer's Number 969
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 969
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
830
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER,
J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN, COLLETT AND DUSH, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An
act to promote the public health and safety by providing for
examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who
desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining
cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,
students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and
cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the
Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the
Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts
by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"
further providing for definitions; and repealing provisions
relating to booth rental prohibited.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "booth space" in section 1 of
the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred to as the
Cosmetology Law, is amended to read:
Section 1. Definitions.--The following words and phrases
when used in this act shall have the meanings given to them in
this section unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
["Booth space" means the area of a salon in which a licensed
